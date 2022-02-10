Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series flagship Android tablets officially launched

At the Galaxy Unpacked event, along with the Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones, the South Korean giant Samsung has also announced the much-awaited Galaxy Tab S8 series of premium tablets.

Similar to the smartphones, there are three models in the lineup — Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra. This is the first time that the company is launching an Ultra model of its premium tablet.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 features an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate while the S8 Plus comes with a 12.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 2800 x 1752 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The top-end model in the lineup — Galaxy S8 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a 2960 x 1848 pixels screen resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, all three devices come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The Ultra model also comes in 16GB RAM and a 512GB internal storage model, along with support for expandable storage of up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photography, there’s a 13MP primary camera and a 6MP ultra-wide-angle lens. On the front side, the devices feature a 12MP snapper while the Ultra model also gets an additional 12MP ultra-wide secondary sensor.

In the software department, the devices are running the latest Android 12 operating system along with One UI 4.1 on top. The S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra come powered by an 8,000mAh battery, 10,090mAh battery, and 11,200mAh battery respectively with support for 45W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series Specifications

Display: Galaxy Tab S8 — 11-inch WQXGA 120Hz LTPS TFT display with up to 500 nits brightness, 276 ppi

Galaxy Tab S8+ — 12.7-inch WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with up to 420 nits brightness, 266 ppi

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — 14.6-inch WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with up to 420 nits brightness, 240 ppi

Galaxy Tab S8 — 11-inch WQXGA 120Hz LTPS TFT display with up to 500 nits brightness, 276 ppi Galaxy Tab S8+ — 12.7-inch WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with up to 420 nits brightness, 266 ppi Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra — 14.6-inch WQXGA+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display with up to 420 nits brightness, 240 ppi CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform RAM: 8/12/16GB RAM

8/12/16GB RAM Storage: 128/256/512 GB internal with microSD card support

128/256/512 GB internal with microSD card support OS: Android 12 with One UI 4.1

Android 12 with One UI 4.1 Rear Camera: 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 6MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture Front Camera: 12MP with f/2.4 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera (Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra only)

12MP with f/2.4 aperture and 12MP ultra-wide secondary camera (Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra only) Others: Quad Stereo speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones, S Pen with Bluetooth

Quad Stereo speakers with Sound by AKG, Dolby Atmos, 3 microphones, S Pen with Bluetooth Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB 3.2 Type-C port

5G SA/NSA, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 802.11 ax, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS + GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, USB 3.2 Type-C port Battery: 8,000mAh (Tab S8); 10,090mAh (Tab S8+); 11,200mAh (Tab S8 Ultra) with 45W Fast Charging

Pricing and Availability

The pricing for the Galaxy Tab S8 starts at $699 and goes up to $780 while the pricing for the Tab S8+ starts at $899 and goes up to $1100. The top-end model, Galaxy S8 Ultra starts at $1100 and goes up to $1400.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is now available for pre-order and will roll out from February 25 starting with select markets including the U.S., UK, Europe, and South Korea.