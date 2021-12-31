While browsers like Microsft Edge and Google Chrome have added support for some UI elements to be in line with the design of the Windows 11 operating system, Mozilla Firefox is also joining the bandwagon. It is now preparing to add Windows 11 style scrollbar which will replace the age-old scrollbar from the browser for a more modern look.

The overlay scrollbar feature will now be available in Firefox, starting with version 97, and is currently available for those using the nightly build. It can transition between minimal and full modes based on pointer movements. If you want to try this new feature, then here is a step-by-step guide on how to enable the overall scrollbar in Firefox.

How to enable Windows 11 style scrollbar in Firefox

Step 1: Open the Mozilla Firefox web browser on your computer.

Step 2: When the browser opens, type “about:config” in the address bar and press enter.

Step 3: Now, enter “widget.non-native-theme.scrollbar.style” in the search box.

Step 4: Click on the edit button (pencil icon) and change the default value from 0 to 5.

Step 5: After that, click on the checkmark and Firefox will change the scrollbars design immediately.

That’s it. You have now successfully enabled Windows 11 style scrollbar in the Mozilla Firefox web browser on your computer. There are five different options available to choose from, including the default style, Mac, Linux, Android, Windows 10, and Windows 11. Changing the value in step 4 will change the look of the scrollbar.

As noted, the feature is currently available for the nightly build users of Firefox, and the company is expected to implement this Windows 11 style scrollbar in a stable build of version 97 which is scheduled to get released in February 2022.