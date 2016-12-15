End of controversial Freedom 251 smartphone as Ringing Bells apparently shuts shop

After being mired in multiple controversies, owners of the popular Freedom 251 smartphone – Ringing Bells has now apparently shut shop.

According to sources in the know, founders of Ringing Bells have stealthily shut down the controversial company without citing any detailed explanation. Moreover, the same individuals associated with Ringing Bells have now incorporated yet another company in the name MDN Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

While there is no official word from Ringing Bells, the company’s website is no longer live and seems to be taken down. Also recently, the company had showed its presence on eCommerce sites like Amazon, which still show the products listed.

Ringing Bells rose to fame overnight when it allegedly launched the cheapest smartphone Freedom 251 smartphone which was priced at just Rs. 251. While we had initially warned that it could easily be a scam, the courts then directed the company to refund all the money taken in advance. The company then suddenly jumped in the TV business.

Via