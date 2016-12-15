Swipe Elite Max with 5.5 inch full HD display and fingerprint scanner launched for Rs. 10999

Keeping up with the demand for affordable smartphones, Swipe has now launched the Swipe Elite Max in India.

Swipe has announced the launch of the Swipe Elite Max, which is the company’s latest 4G smartphone with aesthetically-designed sleek glass body and a fingerprint scanner. The device has a 5.5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon processor with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage.

The Swipe Elite Max has a 13 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 8 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3000 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is priced at Rs. 10999 and is available in Onyx Black colour exclusively on Flipkart.

Speaking about the launch, Shripal Gandhi, CEO, Swipe Technologies, said, “It is Swipe’s stated goal to make the latest mobile technologies available to aspiring Indian youth at affordable costs and Elite Max promises to live up to Swipe’s stated goals. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, an Octa-Core CPU, 64-bit capabilities and compatible with the ultra-fast 4G LTE networks, Elite Max lets the user reach new levels of performance for video, photography and gaming. With its powerful and aesthetically-superior specifications, Elite Max is going to be an ideal choice for youth, fashion-savvy women and professionals who are constantly connected, mobile-centric and aware of latest trends.”

Swipe Elite Max specs:

5.5 inch display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

1.5 GHz octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor

4 GB RAM

32 GB internal memory

13 MP primary camera

8 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3000 mAh battery