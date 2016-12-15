Ulefone U008 Pro with 5 inch HD display and 4G support unveiled

Seeing the demand for affordable entry-level Android smartphones, Ulefone has now launched the Ulefone U008 Pro.

Ulefone has announced the launch of the Ulefone U008 Pro, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Ulefone U008 Pro has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 3500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE connectivity. The handset is available in Black, Grey and Rose Gold colour options.

Ulefone U008 Pro specs:

5.0 inch display

1280 x 720 pixels resolution

1.3 GHz quad core MediaTek MT6737 processor

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

3500 mAh battery