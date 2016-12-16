Airtel Payments Bank launched in Karnataka

After witnessing tremendous response in Rajasthan, Airtel is now rolling out the Airtel Payments Bank in Karnataka.

Airtel has announced the launch of the pilot services of the Airtel Payments Bank in Karnataka. The pilot project, which is launched in the state ahead of the full scale pan Indian launch, would be accessible across 25000 Airtel retail outlets in the state.

The Airtel Payments Bank would enable customers to open bank accounts at Airtel retail outlets, which will also act as Airtel banking points and offer a range of basic, convenient banking services such as cash deposit and withdrawal facilities.

Further, a wide network of merchants (sellers/shops) will accept digital payments from Airtel Bank, offering customers the convenience of cashless purchase of goods and services via their mobile phones in a quick and secure manner.

Speaking about the launch, Shashi Arora, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank, said, “We are pleased to rollout our pilot service in Karnataka and look forward to serving customers and contributing the financial inclusion vision of the two states. We have received an extremely positive response from customers in Rajasthan and would like to replicate the same in Karnataka before we rollout our services nationally.”