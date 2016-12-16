OnePlus 3 listed on Flipkart; OnePlus co-founder denies association

The flagship OnePlus 3 was launched a few months back in India at a staggering price of Rs. 27999 which was considered exceptional for the specs of the handset. However, as of now the handset has remained exclusive to Amazon, until Flipkart listed it on their portal with a shocking offer.

Flipkart has released teasers that the flagship OnePlus 3 smartphone would go on sale on its portal on the occasion of the Big Shopping Days festival scheduled to be held between December 18 and 21. The company has listed the OnePlus 3 Soft Gold colour variant on the site with the tag of Coming Soon.

Interestingly, the Flipkart also mentioned that the handset would be offered at a staggering price of Rs. 1_999. This means considering that even if it is Rs, 19999, it would be by far the cheapest deal on the OnePlus 3 so far and would be one of the most exciting offering in the sub-Rs. 20000 price range.

However, Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus, questioned Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal regarding the listing and reminded him that they were currently exclusive with Amazon. At this point it is too early to comment on who is right. However, knowing that the OnePlus 2 was eventually extended to Flipkart, we expect the same with the OnePlus 3. However, in the sub-Rs. 20k price range, the OnePlus 3 is definitely a killer deal.