Epic Games sues Apple and Google as they remove Fortnite from their App Stores

Epic Games has sued Apple and Google as both the platforms removed Fortnite from their App Store. Google said that the game will remain available on Android but not through the Play Store. On the other hand, as iOS doesn’t officially support other App Stores downloading the game on an iOS device would be a problem.

This announcement comes after Epic Games introduced a new direct payment method that violated the guidelines by Apple and Google. Both the companies usually charge 30% revenue for in-game purchases that are made however the direct payment method bypassed that and violated their guidelines.

Just like PUBG Mobile, Fortnite is also a game that’s available for free but the major earnings happen due to the in-app purchases that are made. Fortnite has a huge player base and according to the analysis from Superdata the game earned a revenue of 1.8 billion dollars in 2019.

“Epic is not seeking monetary compensation from this Court for the injuries it has suffered. Nor is Epic seeking favorable treatment for itself, a single company. Instead, Epic is seeking injunctive relief to allow fair competition in these two key markets that directly affect hundreds of millions of consumers and tens of thousands, if not more, of third-party app developers.” said Epic Games in the lawsuit against Apple.

Epic Games has filed legal papers in response to Apple, read more here: https://t.co/c4sgvxQUvb — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

The removal of the game from the App Stores doesn’t impact Android users much as they can still download the game from the official website and third-party app stores but iOS users sorely disappointed.