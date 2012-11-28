WhatsApp hit by ‘Error: Status Unavailable’ bug [Update]

We really hope that the guys at WhatsApp go on to resolve all the issues with it, soon.

Also, please note that a few WhatsApp users have already started sending and receiving Spam messages that the WhatsApp logo will turn red soon and WhatsApp will start charging and etc. PLEASE DO NOT believe in such messages as WhatsApp already charges its users just $0.99 but after a period of one year.

The Spam message that has been circulating reads as follows:

Check the status of every individual contact is showing :Status : error

Hello everyone, it seems that all the warnings were real, the use of WhatsApp cost money from summer 2012. If you send this string to 18 different on your list, your icon will be blue and will be free for you. If you do not believe me see tomorrow at 6 pm ending WhatsApp and have to pay to open it, this is by law. This message is to inform all of our users, our servers have recently been very congested, so we are asking your help to solve this problem. We require our active users forwarded this message to each of the people in your contact list to confirm our active users using WhatsApp, if you do not send this message to all your contacts WhatsApp, then your account will remain inactive with the consequence of losing all their contactsMessage from Jim Balsamic (CEO of Whatsapp) we have had an over usage of user names on whatsapp Messenger. We are requesting all users to forward this message to their entire contact list. If you do not forward this message, we will take it as your account is invalid and it will be deleted within the next 48 hours. Please DO NOT ignore this message or whatsapp will no longer recognise your activation. If you wish to re-activate your account after it has been deleted, a charge of 25.00 will be added to your monthly bill. We are also aware of the issue involving the pictures updates not showing. We are working diligently at fixing this problem and it will be up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your cooperation from the Whatsapp team” WhatsApp is going to cost us money soon. The only way that it will stay free is if you are a frequent user i.e. you have at least 10 people you are chatting with. To become a frequent user send this message to 10 people who receive it (2 ticks) and your WhatsApp logo should turn Red to indicate a frequent user. Am sorry had no option!Status Unavailable’ bug.

We would like to advise all our readers TO NOT BELIEVE THIS SPAM MESSAGE and also to not forward it to your friends and family if you receive it from someone.

UPDATE: It seems that the issue has now been resolved but if you still not able to view the statuses, either refresh your status on WhatsApp or try rebooting your handset.

UPDATE 2: At around 2 P.M. (IST), the bug is back and all the statuses have again got replaced with the ‘Error: Status Unavailable’ bug.

UPDATE 3: At 12.10 A.M. (IST), the issue seems to have been resolved. All the statuses are back up. In case you are unable to view the statuses, either refresh your status on WhatsApp or try rebooting your handset.