A few months ago, Samsung introduced its latest smartwatches in the form of Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The wearable devices come running the new Wear OS operating system, which is a merger of the Google’s Android Wear and Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Along with several great features, the smartwatches offer tons of customizations for the users to ensure they have a good user experience. After making several changes to the settings of the device and customizing the device, you may want to revert to the factory default.

If you are facing some issues with the Galaxy Watch5 or the wearable device is slowing down or lagging while using, then you may want to hard reset, or factory reset the device. In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to easily Factory Reset your Samsung Galaxy Watch5 smartwatch.

How to Factory Reset Samsung Galaxy Watch5

Step 1: Open the Menu screen on the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 by unlocking the smartwatch and swiping up from the home screen.

Step 2: When the menu opens up, scroll through the apps and tap on the “Settings” application.

Step 3: In the Settings app, scroll down and select the “General” option.

Step 4: Select the “Reset” option and then scroll down and again hit the “Reset” button to confirm the action.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Samsung Galaxy Watch5, then the smartwatch will start the factory reset process and after its completed, the device will restart, and you will get the default settings and a new-like smartwatch to use.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 isn’t a massive step up from its predecessor but comes with several incremental upgrades, making it one of the best Galaxy Watch yet from the South Korean giant. New features added to the device include boosted battery life, a durable sapphire crystal glass display, a reshaped bottom curvature to more comfortably fit on the wrist, boosted its sensor readings, and more.