OnePlus has launched its latest Y-Series smart TV in India, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro features a 55-inch 4K screen (138 cm) powered by Android TV 10 and a host of features built-in. The OnePlus TV 55Y1S Pro is the larger size variant of the existing smart TV lineup which includes the OnePlus TV 43 | 50 Y1S Pro (43-inch and 50-inch).

OnePlus adds a new larger smart TV variant with a screen size of 55-inch making it a total of three smart TVs in the Y1S Pro line up – 43-inch, 50-inch, and now 55-inch. The OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro with a 43-inch screen and the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro with a 50-inch screen size were launched a few months ago.

The OnePlus TV 55Y1S Pro has a 55-inch screen with a resolution of 4K pixels with support for 1 Billion colors, HDR 10+, HLG, and MEMC, and comes with the OnePlus’ signature bezel-less design.

The OnePlus TV 55Y1S Pro smart TV is powered by Android TV 10 with OxygenPlay 2.0 interface which brings a range of free curated content to all OnePlus TV users and has over 230 channels both local and international channels.

Moving to the sound system, the OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro comes with 24W speakers and support for Dolby Audio for a surround sound experience. The smart TV also supports connectivity with the OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Pro and can be controlled with the OnePlus Watch seamlessly, including the ability to turn the TV on and off from the watch directly.

The OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro is priced at ₹39,999 in India and the sale starts on 13th December 2022 at 12 PM across OnePlus India’s official website, Amazon India, Flipkart, and offline channels. Offers include an instant discount on ICICI Bank card of ₹3,000 till 25th December 2022.

OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro Price in India, Availability, and Offers