Just in time for the holiday season, DJI has launched its new drone in the market, dubbed DJI Mini 3. It is similar to the Mini 3 Pro drone in several aspects, including some high-performance features but at an affordable price point.

The newly announced drone weighs under 250 grams, which means that it can be used for recreational purposes in many regions without the need for registrations or licenses.

It features a 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor and f/1.7 aperture, offering better image resolution, sharper depth of field, and lower image noise even in low-light conditions. In default settings, the camera can capture 12MP images, but there’s an option to take 48MP images through 4-in-1 pixel technology.

The DJI Mini 3 also supports recording 4K videos at 30fps in HDR with true-to-life colors that too during the day as well as in night conditions. There’s also a True Vertical Shooting mode, which allows the camera to rotate 90 degrees to capture content for social media videos, including for platforms like TikTok and Instagram. However, the 2.7K and Full HD captures max out at 60fps, which means that there’s no support for 120fps, which is found on the Mini 3 Pro.

DJI Mini 3 uses O2 digital video transmission system to deliver a 720p/30fps live feed from up to 10 km away. Wind resistance is capped at 10.7 m/s, which should be good enough for the product to hover steadily in place and deliver stable images in various conditions. As for the battery life, the Intelligent Flight Batteries offer 38 minutes with the standard and 51 minutes with the extended batteries.

Coming to the pricing, the DJI Mini 3 costs $469 only for the drone if you already have the controller or want to access it through the smartphone app. But if you want the drone along with the remote controller, then you will have to shell out $559. The Fly More Combo, which includes a shoulder bag, Two-Way Charging Hub, and two extra Intelligent Flight Batteries, is priced at $718.