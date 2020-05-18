How to find Windows 10 product key on your computer

We recently shared a guide on how you can transfer your Windows 10 product key or license from one computer to another if you have purchased a retail copy of the operating system. But if you are unsure what your product key is, here is the guide to help you find it.

Here are the different ways you can find Windows product key.

1. Find key using command prompt

You can enter the following command into Command Prompt in admin mode or to PowerShell and it will display the OEM key embedded into your UEFI/BIOS.

wmic path softwarelicensingservice get OA3xOriginalProductKey

or you can use the following command:

powershell "(Get-WmiObject -query ‘select * from SoftwareLicensingService’).OA3xOriginalProductKey"

2. Find Windows 10 product key using a script

Another commonly used method to retrieve the product key from registry is by using a Visual Basic script. Just copy and past the script into Notepad and save the file with .vbs extension. When you run the file, it’ll show a prompt window with the product key. You can copy-past the script from below.

Set WshShell = CreateObject("WScript.Shell") MsgBox ConvertToKey(WshShell.RegRead("HKLMSOFTWAREMicrosoftWindows NTCurrentVersionDigitalProductId")) Function ConvertToKey(Key) Const KeyOffset = 52 i = 28 Chars = "BCDFGHJKMPQRTVWXY2346789" Do Cur = 0 x = 14 Do Cur = Cur * 256 Cur = Key(x + KeyOffset) + Cur Key(x + KeyOffset) = (Cur 24) And 255 Cur = Cur Mod 24 x = x -1 Loop While x >= 0 i = i -1 KeyOutput = Mid(Chars, Cur + 1, 1) & KeyOutput If (((29 - i) Mod 6) = 0) And (i <> -1) Then i = i -1 KeyOutput = "-" & KeyOutput End If Loop While i >= 0 ConvertToKey = KeyOutput End Function

3. Using third-party tools

One of the easiest way to get product key of your Windows 10 operating system us using a third-party utility and one of the best tools is from NirSoft.

Just downlaod the ProduKey viewer file from the company’s website (link), unzip it, and then run it to see all of your product keys. It’s as simple as that.

Do note that these methods will work for some users and may not work for some, depending on the way your computer manufacturer installed the key. For instance, NirSoft’s ProduKey viewer may not work for OEM that have used a single key for all their PCs.