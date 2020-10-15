Flipkart Big Billion Days 2020: Here are the Top 10 Deals that you can’t miss

Flipkart is back with the Big Billion Days and this is one of the greatest sales in the year. This time it’s bigger and better as Flipkart has some crazy deals on Smartphones and Accessories. The Big Billion Days start from 15th October for Flipkart Plus Customers whereas regular users get access from the 16th of October. Along with the crazy deals, users can also get an additional discount if they make use of the bank offers.

In this article, we’ve combined the best deals from Flipkart Big Billion Days so without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2020 that was launched for Rs.42,500 in India will be available at just Rs.25,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

The smartphone comes with a 4.7-inch Retina HD Display and supports Wireless charging. In addition to this, it is powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chipset which we have seen in the iPhone 11 series and that makes it one of the most powerful smartphones available in this price range.

If you are looking to buy a smartphone under Rs.30,000 then the Apple iPhone SE 2020 is the best choice for you. This is a crazy deal and you can’t afford to miss this out. Perfect time to get your first iPhone at an affordable price.

Buy from Flipkart

2) LG G8 X Dual Screen

LG G8 X is a unique smartphone that comes with two screens and it is currently selling for Rs.54,990. However, during the Flipkart Big Billion Days, this device is getting a massive price drop and it will be available for just Rs.19,990.

Talking about the specifications, the LG G8 X comes with a 6.4-inch G-OLED Full HD+ Display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 855 Processor which is further coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Storage. Thanks, to the Snapdragon 855 chipset it becomes one of the most powerful smartphones in this price range and easily kills the competition.

This is one of the craziest smartphone deals that we’ve seen this year and if you are planning to buy a smartphone under Rs.20,000 then make sure you check this out.

Buy from Flipkart

3) Samsung Galaxy S20+

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ is one of the latest flagship smartphones from Samsung and it was launched at Rs.83,000 in India. However, users can get it just for Rs.49,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

To recall the specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ comes with a stunning 6.7-inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 pixels. It’s a 120 Hz panel and it’s super crisp. It is powered by an Exynos 990 processor which is further coupled with 8GB RAM and 128 GB Internal Storage. The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and features a Quad-Camera setup at the back.

If you are looking to buy a non-Chinese flagship smartphone then you should definitely check this out.

Buy from Flipkart

4) Huawei Watch GT 2

The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available at a price of Rs.12,990 instead of its regular Rs.14,990 price tag.

Talking about the specs, the watch is powered by a Kirin A1 Chipset and offers up to 2 weeks of battery life. It has a colored AMOLED Displays and along with that, it comes with support for additional watch faces which means that users can choose one according to their style. Other features include Oxygen Saturation Detection, Music Playback, Stress Monitoring, Sleep Monitoring, Activity Tracking, and more. It also allows you to use features like Weather, Alarm, Timer, Stopwatch, Flashlight and Find My Phone.

If you are looking for a good smartwatch under Rs.15,000 then make sure you this out.

Buy from Flipkart

5) Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop which is priced at Rs.72,990 will be available just for Rs.44,990 during the Big Billion Days. This is another crazy deal that comes on our list and if you are looking for a laptop under Rs.50,000 you won’t find anything better than this.

Talking about the specifications, the Acer Aspire 7 Gaming Laptop comes with a 15.6 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS ComfyView Display with 16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, and 250 nits Brightness. It packs 8 GB of RAM and it is further coupled with 512 GB of SSD Storage. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core 3550H processor and along with that, there is an NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1650 Graphic Card that takes care of your gaming needs. These specs are good enough to run all the modern games easily. If you are on a strict budget and need a future-proof Gaming laptop you should definitely check this out.

Buy from Flipkart

6) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset

HyperX is a popular brand when it comes to Gaming peripherals as they offer the best Gaming Accessories at the best price. The Cloud Stinger Core Gaming Headset by HyperX which usually goes for sale at Rs.4790 will be available for just Rs.2,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and has soft ear cushions so you can easily game for a longer period of time. It comes with 40mm drivers that give you immersive gaming experience and also block the outside noise. The best part is that these come with 2 years of Warranty and HyperX is the best company when it comes to after-sales services. So in case you end up damaging them for some reason you can easily get them replaced from your nearest service center if your issue is covered under the warranty.

Buy from Flipkart

7) Apple Airpods Pro

Apple Airpods Pro needs no introduction as these are the best pair of wireless earphones available out there. Usually, these are being sold for Rs.24,900 or Rs.23,900 however during the Big Billion Days you can get them for just Rs.17,999 which is amazing. In addition to this, if you have an SBI Card you can grab them for as low as Rs.16,249 by taking benefit of the instant discount offer.

This is again one of the craziest deals that we’ve seen this year and we don’t think they’ll go cheaper than this anytime soon. So while you are buying your first iPhone make sure you get these too from the money you are saving.

Buy from Flipkart

8) Mivi DuoPods M20

If you are looking for True Wireless Earphones under Rs.1000 then this might be the perfect time to get them, The Mivi DuoPods M20 which usually go on sale for Rs.1999 are just available at Rs.949 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days.

Talking about the specifications, the Mivi DuoPods M20 uses Bluetooth 5.0 for connection, and thanks to that, you get no audio delays or any other problems. These come with a wireless range of 10 meters and In addition to this, these earphones also have Touch to play functionality which allows users to control their music and calls directly by tapping on their earphones. These earphones are IPX 4 rated so you won’t have any issues while using them when you work out. They offer up to 6 hours of battery life on a full charge and along with the charging case you can easily charge them 3 times.

At this price, these earphones are pretty great and as of now, I don’t think you can get any other true wireless earphones at this price with so many great features. You can buy the Mivi DuoPods M20 from the link given below.

Buy from Flipkart

9) Galaxy Note 10+

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ was available for Rs.85,000 after Samsung Galaxy Note 20 came out however during the Big Billion Days you can get the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB Storage variant for the Galaxy Note 10+ for just Rs.54,999.

Talking about the specs, it comes with a stunning 6.8 inch dynamic AMOLED display which takes the media streaming experience to a whole new level. The device packs a 4300 mAh battery and comes with a Quad camera setup at the back. If you are a fan of smartphones with big displays and you want to experience that S-Pen then you should definitely check this out.

Buy from Flipkart

10) Amazfit Verge Lite

Amazfit Verge Lite usually goes for sale at Rs.4999 however during the Big Billion Days you can grab this watch for just Rs.4499. If you are looking for a smartwatch under Rs.5000 this is the best choice for you.

Talking about the specifications, the Amazfit Verge Lite comes with a 1.3 inch AMOLED Display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the top. It offers up to 20 days of battery life on a single charge and along with that, it comes with Integrated GPS+GLONASS to accurately track the distance you travel. It comes with support for Sleep Monitoring and Heart Rate Monitoring and along with that users can also check their Alarms, Weather, and Notifications. For the price of Rs.4499, this is the best smartwatch that you can get from the Big Billion Days right now.

Buy from Flipkart