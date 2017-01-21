Gionee F5L smartphone with 5.3 HD display surfaces

To keep up with the growing demand for affordable smartphones, Gionee is working on yet another mid-range smartphone.

A mysterious Gionee smartphone bearing model number Gionee F5L was spotted at TENAA in China. The handset seems to have a full metal unibody design with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the Home button. The device is said to have a 5.3 inch display with resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels.

The Gionee F5L is said to be powered by an octa core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage on-board. The handset is equipped with a 13 MP rear facing camera and a front facing 8 MP camera. Also expected is a massive 4000 mAh battery. We should hear more details about the smartphone soon.

Via