Gionee signs Virat Kohli as brand ambassador

With the growing customer base in India, Gionee has now signed Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador in the country.

Gionee has announced the signing of the Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador. Virat is expected to be involved in a host of innovative marketing and customer experience initiatives. The company has also revealed that it clocked 1.20 crore customers in India. Gionee is sponsoring IPL Cricket team Kolkata Night Riders, Football Club Shillong Lajong, and Pro Kabaddi League for the last few years.

Speaking about the association, Arvind.R Vohra, Country CEO & MD, Gionee India, said, “India is one of the fastest growing young economies in the world and Gionee takes immense pride in having India’s biggest youth icons Virat Kohli and Alia Bhatt as its brand endorsers. With the two of the most loved icons in India our motto of Making Smiles is bound to create a new benchmark across billions of young hearts.”