Images of alleged Moto G5 Plus surface online

Motorola launched the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus last year in May, and it now seems that Motorola will launch the Moto G5 Plus soon if the leaked images are anything to go by.

Images of what is being called the Moto G5 Plus surfaced online as a guy in Romania tried to sell this Moto device pictured above on OLX Romania. The listing has been taken down now but you can head on to here to take a look at the listing’s archive.

Several photos have been shared along with the specifications of the device. After taking a look at these photos, it’s clear that the device isn’t a finished product and is just a prototype. Motorola has even written “Motorola Confidential Property. Not For Sale” on the chin of the device.

The device is running Android 7.0 Nougat and going by Motorola’s habit, we will the see the device running stock version of Android with a few Motorola customizations thrown in. While there’s no information regarding the launch of the Moto G5 Plus (and of course the Moto G5), this seller claims that the device will be launched in March 2017. Well, we then expect the device to be showcased at MWC as well which will start from February 27.

Expected Motorola Moto G5 Plus specifications:

We are attaching the leaked photos below just in case you want to take a look. Also, the device has XT1685 as the model number and the seller has priced it at RON 1650 (around $390/₹26,500). Obviously this may not be the final price, however, we expect to come across more details of the Moto G5 Plus in the coming days.

