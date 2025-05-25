Glance, the consumer technology company backed by Google, has officially unveiled Glance AI, its pioneering artificial intelligence-native commerce platform. The launch marks a bold step towards transforming the online shopping experience, moving away from traditional search-based browsing to a more intuitive, inspiration-driven discovery model.

The initiative lies in the emergence of the “AI consumer” – a user who expects technology to intuitively understand their preferences and proactively suggest relevant items. Glance AI caters to this expectation by delivering AI-curated visual shopping experiences that are both personalized and immersive.

Unlike conventional e-commerce platforms that rely heavily on manual search and product listing formats, Glance AI introduces a radically different approach. Users can upload a selfie or an image and instantly receive AI-generated stylized looks tailored to their features and style. This real-time visual experience empowers users to discover clothing and accessories that match their identity, mood, and global trends.

Glance’s advanced commerce engine is built upon cutting-edge technologies such as diffusion models and personalization algorithms. The system seamlessly integrates with a live commerce layer that connects users to shoppable products from more than 400 global brands. With just a single tap, users can explore and purchase the exact looks curated by the platform – streamlining the shopping journey while maintaining full control over their personal data.

The foundation of Glance AI rests on a robust three-layered deep tech architecture. The Commerce Intelligence Model leverages extensive global commerce data to stay ahead of emerging trends, cultural shifts, and evolving consumer behaviors. The GenAI Experience Model generates hyper-realistic visualizations, simulating how outfits appear on users by factoring in parameters like gender, body type, ethnicity, skin tone, fit, style, and season. Lastly, the Transaction Journey Model deciphers a user’s shopping intent and connects them with suitable products from millions of catalogs across the globe.

Glance AI has integrated proprietary models with platforms such as Google Gemini and Imagen on Vertex AI, resulting in more dynamic and personalized user experiences. In addition to shopping, users can explore, save, and share their AI-generated looks. They can even set these visualizations as wallpapers, offering a unique and interactive way to visualize themselves in globally inspired styles and outfits suited for various occasions.

The platform is designed to be fully opt-in for user privacy, ensuring data control and transparency. While Glance AI is initially focused on the fashion segment, the company has revealed plans to expand into new categories – including beauty, accessories, and travel- by the end of the year.

Glance AI is now available globally as a standalone app on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, offering users across the world a new way to shop that’s visually engaging, AI-powered, and deeply personal.