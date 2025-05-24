OnePlus 13s is launching soon in India on 5th June 2025. We have captured some camera samples to show you how the smartphone performs.

OnePlus 13s Camera Samples

The smartphone is already teased to feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC positioning it as a compact flagship. Additional details include a 6.32-inch display in a compact form factor measuring 8.15 mm in thickness and weighing 185 grams, with 50:50 weight distribution and a gently curved 2.5D front and back. The smartphone is also teased to come with a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, designed for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND.

OnePlus 13s also sets a new benchmark for battery life in a compact form factor, delivering up to 7 hours of stable performance during continuous Battlegrounds Mobile India gameplay, 24 hours of uninterrupted WhatsApp calls, and 16 hours of Instagram browsing, all on a single charge. Pricing and camera specifications will be revealed at the official launch event on 5th June 2025.

OnePlus 13s Teaser (OnePlus.in)