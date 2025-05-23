motorola is gearing up to expand its foldable smartphone portfolio in India with the launch of the motorola razr 60 on 28th May 28 at 12 PM. Following the debut of the premium motorola razr 60 ULTRA, the toned-down model arrives as a more accessible alternative, while retaining Motorola’s hallmark foldable design and premium feature set. The edge 60 will be the world’s first smartphone to come with a gesture-based video feature that will allow users to interact with the camera using motion detection, while being India’s first smartphone with pearl acetate and fabric finished design.

The motorola razr 60 will launch in India in a single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant and will be offered in three vibrant PANTONE-certified colors – Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, and Lightest Sky. motorola has included pearl acetate and fabric finishes for a distinct premium feel. The phone features a titanium-reinforced hinge, tested for up to 500,000 flips, ensuring longevity while maintaining a sleek foldable profile.

The razr 60 sports a 6.96-inch FlexView pOLED LTPO internal display with a Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,640 pixels), an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120 Hz, and 120% DCI-P3 color gamut support, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. For cover display, it has a 3.63-inch QuickView pOLED display with a resolution of 1,056 x 1,066 pixels with a 90 Hz refresh rate, 1,700 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400X octa-core SoC with 2x ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and 6x ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. The SoC is further paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 (2-core) GPU, and comes in 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage variant. The motorola razr 60 runs on Android 15 out of the box and comes with a promise of three major OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

For cameras, the rear camera setup includes a 50 MP primary sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), accompanied by a 13 MP ultra-wide sensor with macro capability and an f/2.2 aperture. It supports video recording up to 4K at 30 fps. On the front, the smartphone houses a 32 MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture. motorola is also debuting a world-first gesture-based video feature that allows users to interact with the camera using motion detection.

The device packs a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. Other features include stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos, USB Type-C audio, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, and 5G connectivity.

The smartphone will be available for purchase via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and select offline retail outlets. The pricing details will be officially announced during the launch event on 28th May 2025. Stay tuned!