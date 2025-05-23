Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its Nonstop Hero Truly Unlimited Data Plans to new regions, including Kolkata and Maharashtra & Goa, after a successful rollout in select circles earlier this year. These prepaid plans are designed to offer users uninterrupted, high-speed data access throughout the entire validity period, ensuring a worry-free internet experience.

Vi’s Nonstop Hero initiative aims to address one of the most common pain points for prepaid users—data exhaustion. Unlike traditional data-limited plans, the Nonstop Hero packs come with full-day truly unlimited data, eliminating concerns about running out of high-speed data during the validity period.

The company emphasized that the plan is strictly for personal use only and is not available for commercial or enterprise usage.

Vi Nonstop Hero Plan Details

The Vi Nonstop Hero plans are now available at the following price points:

MRP (₹) Benefits Validity ₹398 Unlimited Calls + Unlimited Data All Day + 100 SMS/day 28 Days ₹698 Unlimited Calls + Unlimited Data All Day + 100 SMS/day 56 Days ₹1048 Unlimited Calls + Unlimited Data All Day + 100 SMS/day 84 Days

These plans can be activated via all existing Vi recharge platforms, including the Vi app, website, partner apps, and offline retail outlets.

Vi Nonstop Hero plans are now available in the following telecom circles, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Assam & North-East, and Odisha.