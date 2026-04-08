Google has introduced Google AI Edge Eloquent, a new speech-to-text application for iOS that focuses on offline transcription using on-device AI models. The app is designed to convert spoken input into structured text without requiring constant internet connectivity, positioning it alongside tools like Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper.

Offline-First Dictation Powered by On-Device AI

Google AI Edge Eloquent is built on Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models, which run directly on the device after download. This enables users to dictate text even without an active internet connection.

The app offers live transcription while speaking, and refines the output when the user pauses. Instead of generating raw transcripts, it focuses on producing cleaner, more structured text by interpreting intent.

Smart Text Processing & Refinement

The app includes multiple layers of text processing designed to improve readability and usability:

Removes filler words like “um” and “ah”

Adjusts sentences based on context and intent

Refines output after pauses for better structure

Users can also enable optional cloud-based refinement using Gemini models for further polishing when connected to the internet.

AI Edge Eloquent Key Features & Tools

Google AI Edge Eloquent includes a range of productivity-focused features:

Offline dictation: On-device processing after downloading models

On-device processing after downloading models Live transcription: Real-time speech-to-text conversion

Real-time speech-to-text conversion Automatic cleanup: Removes filler words and interruptions

Removes filler words and interruptions Text transformation modes: Key points, formal, short, long formats

Key points, formal, short, long formats Cloud-assisted refinement: Optional Gemini-based improvements

Optional Gemini-based improvements Custom vocabulary: Personal dictionary and Gmail-based name import

Personal dictionary and Gmail-based name import Session history: Save and search past transcripts

Save and search past transcripts Usage metrics: Words per minute, total words, session tracking

Words per minute, total words, session tracking Free usage: No subscriptions or usage limits

By default, transcription is processed locally on the device, offering improved privacy compared to cloud-dependent dictation tools. Cloud processing is optional and can be enabled for enhanced output refinement.

Availability

Google AI Edge Eloquent is available on the iOS App Store and requires:

iPhone running iOS 16.0 or later

Users need to download the Gemma-based models before using offline dictation features.

Additional platform references include:

macOS (13.0 or later, M1 or newer)

visionOS 1.0 or later

However, iOS remains the primary supported platform at launch.