Google has introduced Google AI Edge Eloquent, a new speech-to-text application for iOS that focuses on offline transcription using on-device AI models. The app is designed to convert spoken input into structured text without requiring constant internet connectivity, positioning it alongside tools like Wispr Flow and SuperWhisper.
Offline-First Dictation Powered by On-Device AI
Google AI Edge Eloquent is built on Gemma-based automatic speech recognition (ASR) models, which run directly on the device after download. This enables users to dictate text even without an active internet connection.
The app offers live transcription while speaking, and refines the output when the user pauses. Instead of generating raw transcripts, it focuses on producing cleaner, more structured text by interpreting intent.
Smart Text Processing & Refinement
The app includes multiple layers of text processing designed to improve readability and usability:
- Removes filler words like “um” and “ah”
- Adjusts sentences based on context and intent
- Refines output after pauses for better structure
Users can also enable optional cloud-based refinement using Gemini models for further polishing when connected to the internet.
AI Edge Eloquent Key Features & Tools
Google AI Edge Eloquent includes a range of productivity-focused features:
- Offline dictation: On-device processing after downloading models
- Live transcription: Real-time speech-to-text conversion
- Automatic cleanup: Removes filler words and interruptions
- Text transformation modes: Key points, formal, short, long formats
- Cloud-assisted refinement: Optional Gemini-based improvements
- Custom vocabulary: Personal dictionary and Gmail-based name import
- Session history: Save and search past transcripts
- Usage metrics: Words per minute, total words, session tracking
- Free usage: No subscriptions or usage limits
By default, transcription is processed locally on the device, offering improved privacy compared to cloud-dependent dictation tools. Cloud processing is optional and can be enabled for enhanced output refinement.
Availability
Google AI Edge Eloquent is available on the iOS App Store and requires:
- iPhone running iOS 16.0 or later
Users need to download the Gemma-based models before using offline dictation features.
Additional platform references include:
- macOS (13.0 or later, M1 or newer)
- visionOS 1.0 or later
However, iOS remains the primary supported platform at launch.