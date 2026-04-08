vivo has confirmed the launch of the vivo T5 Pro 5G in India on 15th April. The upcoming device will join the vivo T5 Series (vivo T5x 5G) with a strong focus on battery life, gaming performance, cooling, and durability. Key highlights include a massive 9,020 mAh battery in a slimmest 8.25mm design, a smooth 144 Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, 90W fast charging, IP68 + IP69 ratings, and is powered by OriginOS 6.

Massive 9,020 mAh Battery with 90W Fast Charging

The standout feature of the vivo T5 Pro 5G is its 9,020 mAh battery, which vivo claims makes it the slimmest smartphone with such a large battery capacity at just 8.25mm thickness. The company says the battery is designed to retain up to 80% battery health after 1,200 charging cycles and roughly 5 years of long-term usage. The phone will also support 90W FlashCharge technology for faster top-ups.

According to vivo’s internal testing, a single charge can deliver:

Up to 12.6 hours of continuous gaming

Up to 90 hours of music playback

Up to 13 hours of live streaming

Up to 12.9 hours of video recording

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 & Gaming-Focused Hardware

The vivo T5 Pro 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC with up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB Storage. vivo claims the phone can achieve an AnTuTu score of around 1.2 million, highlighting its focus on performance. To maintain sustained gaming performance, the device also includes:

7,000 mm² vapor chamber cooling

Support for 120 FPS gaming in select titles such as BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile

1.5K AMOLED display and rugged build

The vivo T5 Pro 5G will feature a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, aimed at offering smoother visuals for gaming and content consumption. In terms of durability, the phone comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and an IP69 rating for added protection against harsh conditions.

While vivo has not fully detailed the camera setup yet, rumors suggest the phone could feature a 50 MP Sony IMX882 primary camera and a secondary rear camera sensor. On the software side, the smartphone will run on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

The vivo T5 Pro 5G will launch in India on 15th April 2026 and will be available through Flipkart.com, vivo India online store, and offline retail stores. More details about the phone are expected to be revealed ahead of launch.

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