OnePlus India has expanded its Nord lineup with the launch of OnePlus Nord 6. The device brings several flagship-grade capabilities, including high refresh rate gaming, advanced AI tools, and rugged build quality. Highlights and features include a massive 9,000 mAh battery for ultimate endurance, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC for strong performance, super-smooth 165 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display with support for 165 FPS gaming, AI-powered features, and more.

A major highlight of the OnePlus Nord 6 is the massive 9,000 mAh SiCarbon battery, positioned as one of the largest in its segment, built for heavy usage and extended sessions with up to 2.5+ days of claimed usage and 5 years of healthy battery. The battery offers up to 11.1 hours of BGMI gaming, 16.6 hours of Google Maps navigation, and 26.9 hours of YouTube. The device supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging (13.5W PD/55W PPS), 27W reverse charging, and bypass charging. A 5-minute quick charge provides up to 2.5 hours of YouTube streaming and 1 hour of BGMI gaming.

For performance, the OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 825 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X with OnePlus RAM-Vitalization up to +12 GB, and 256 GB UFS 4.1, aimed at delivering flagship-level performance and sustained multitasking. The device offers an AnTuTu score of 2,503,854 points, supports up to 165 FPS gaming, Qualcomm AI Engine, Snapdragon neural intellect, chip-accelerated Wi-Fi connectivity, and is designed for smooth and long-term performance up to 6 years.

Gaming is a core focus for the Nord 6, with multiple enhancements for performance and responsiveness:

165 FPS BGMI support

Claimed to offer “PC-level AAA gaming” experience

Dedicated Touch Reflex chip

6-axis gyro for enhanced control

The device is optimized for stable performance during long gaming sessions.

The device introduces enhanced connectivity features for improved network performance – new Wi-Fi “Range Rocket” chip, up to 3x faster internet speeds, improved performance in congested networks, and support for 5G Advanced.

OnePlus is heavily emphasizing durability with the Nord 6, making it one of the most rugged devices in its segment. The Nord 6 offers IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, resistant to high-pressure and high-temperature water jets, military-grade durability with MIL-STD-810H certification for drop and harsh condition testing, and Crystal Guard Glass protection, which is claimed to be comparable to Gorilla Glass Victus+. The smartphone is available in three color options:

Fresh Mint

Quick Silver

Pitch Black

The Nord 6 comes with the segment’s first 6.78-inch (17.23 cm) 165 Hz Sunburst HDR AMOLED display with 0.16 cm ultra-thin bezels, 1.5K resolution (2,772 x 1272 pixels, 450 ppi), a refresh rate of up to 165 Hz (60 / 90 / 120 / 144 / 165 Hz), and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. Other display features include 10-bit color depth (1.07 billion colors), 19.6:9 aspect ratio, 93.5% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 100% sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, Sunburst HDR technology, up to 3,200 Hz instantaneous touch response with a dedicated Touch Reflex chip, eye-care 3,840 Hz PWM (Pulse-Width Modulation), SGS certified (Low blue light, Low flicker, Low motion blur), and Aqua Touch.

Cameras on the Nord 6 are focused on clarity, low-light performance, and AI enhancements. The camera setup includes:

Main: 50 MP Sony LYTIA-600 camera, f/1.8 aperture (26 mm equivalent focal length), 1/4.96 cm (1.953-inch) sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, dual-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), dual-axis EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), PDAF

50 MP Sony LYTIA-600 camera, f/1.8 aperture (26 mm equivalent focal length), 1/4.96 cm (1.953-inch) sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, dual-axis OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), dual-axis EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), PDAF Wide-Angle: 8 MP OmniVision OV08F ultra-wide-angle camera, 112° FoV (Field of View), f/2.2 aperture (16 mm equivalent focal length), 1/10.16 cm (4-inch) sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size

8 MP OmniVision OV08F ultra-wide-angle camera, 112° FoV (Field of View), f/2.2 aperture (16 mm equivalent focal length), 1/10.16 cm (4-inch) sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size Selfie: 32 MP autofocus front camera, f/2.0 aperture (21 mm), 90° FoV (Field of View), 1/7.87 cm (3.1-inch) sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, EIS, PDAF

Camera features include 4K video recording at 60 FPS (4K at 30 FPS for front), 4K Motion Photo Clipper for extracting high-resolution stills, and improved HDR and color processing derived from the flagship OnePlus 15. The camera offers AI enhancements, which include the AI photography tools like AI Portrait Glow, AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Perfect Shot, AI features, and smart tools.

The Nord 6 runs on OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16, backed with AI features, and offers 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 6 years of Android security patches. The device integrates a wide range of AI-driven capabilities across productivity and content creation.

Core AI features include:

Circle to Search

Personalized Google Gemini integration

Real-time translation (text, video, and calls, including Hindi)

AI Ghostwriter

AI Scan

It also has a smart ecosystem with OnePlus Mind Space for saving and organizing on-screen content, and context-aware suggestions powered by Gemini. These tools are designed to improve productivity, communication, and everyday usability.

Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, USB Type-C audio, stereo speakers, Hi-Res Audio support, and dual SIM 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus Nord 6 starts at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model, and ₹37,999 for its top-end 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage model. The exclusive OnePlus Nord 6 Sandstone Magnetic Case is available at an introductory price of ₹799. The smartphone will be available from 9th April 2026 at 12 PM (sale) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline retail partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 off on HDFC and AXIS Bank cards, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all bank credit cards, exchange offers available, ₹240 off on OnePlus Nord 6 Sandstone Magnetic Case, ₹500 off on OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN Power Adapter Lite (worth ₹2,699 MRP 4,499 ), and a lifetime warranty for OnePlus’ Display Worry-Free Solution.

OnePlus Nord 6 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹38,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹38,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹41,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 9th April 2026 at 12 PM (sale) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline retail partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others

9th April 2026 at 12 PM (sale) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline retail partners such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC & AXIS Bank cards EMI (₹2,000 on full swipe), up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all bank credit cards, exchange offers available, ₹240 off on OnePlus Nord 6 Sandstone Magnetic Case, ₹500 off on OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN Power Adapter Lite (worth ₹2,699 MRP 4,499 ), lifetime warranty for OnePlus’ Display Worry-Free Solution

₹3,000 instant discount on HDFC & AXIS Bank cards EMI (₹2,000 on full swipe), up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on all bank credit cards, exchange offers available, ₹240 off on OnePlus Nord 6 Sandstone Magnetic Case, ₹500 off on OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN Power Adapter Lite (worth ₹2,699 ), lifetime warranty for OnePlus’ Display Worry-Free Solution Effective Price: ₹35,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹38,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

Get OnePlus Nord 6 on OnePlus.in

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