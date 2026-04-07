Netflix has expanded its kids and preschool ecosystem with the launch of a new interactive gaming app, Netflix Playground, alongside a refreshed lineup of shows and returning series. The initiative aims to create a curated, safe environment where children can watch, learn, and play, while giving parents enhanced control over content and usage.

Netflix Playground App Features

Netflix Playground is designed for children aged 8 and under, offering a growing library of interactive games and activities based on popular characters. The app is included with all Netflix memberships and comes without ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees.

Key features:

Ad-free experience

No in-app purchases or hidden costs

Offline support for all activities

Available on smartphones and tablets

Access via Netflix account login

Games and characters available

The app includes a variety of interactive experiences featuring well-known children’s characters, with all content playable offline. Available activities include:

Peppa Pig – Care tasks, driving, smoothie-making

Sesame Street – Matching and coordination games with Elmo and Big Bird

Dr. Seuss’s Horton! – Cause-and-effect interactive play

StoryBots – Puzzles, sticker scenes, learning activities

The Sneetches – Shape-based creative tools

Bad Dinosaurs – Racing, music, and interactive play

Red Fish, Blue Fish – Exploration-based activities

Let’s Color – Character-based coloring

How to use Netflix Playground

Getting started with Netflix Playground is straightforward:

Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play

Sign in with a Netflix account

Browse games by character

Start playing instantly

The app also includes storage management tools to monitor and remove downloaded content.

New Shows & Returning Series

Netflix has also announced fresh additions and returning titles for its kids’ catalog.

New series:

Young MacDonald – A preschool musical focused on farm life and problem-solving

Returning titles:

Trash Truck (Season 3)

The Creature Cases (new episodes)

Upcoming Releases & Schedule

Netflix confirmed a slate of upcoming releases:

13th April 2026 – My Sesame Street Friends: My Elmo (Season 1)

20th April 2026 – CoComelon Lane (Season 7)

27th April 2026 – My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby (Season 1)

4th May 2026 – Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (Season 2)

11th May 2026 – Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 4)

23rd May 2026 – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Netflix US debut)

8th June 2026- Sesame Street (Season 56, Volume 3)

Summer – Ms. Rachel (Season 3)

Additional content includes Danny Go!, Swapped, and more.

Educational & Interactive Focus

The new app and content lineup emphasize early learning through play. Activities are designed to support creativity, coordination, problem-solving, and pattern recognition in an interactive format.

Parental Controls & Safety Features

Netflix continues to strengthen its parental control tools, offering:

Dedicated kids profiles

Customizable maturity settings

Title-level blocking

Profile lock PINs

Viewing history and activity tracking

John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV, said, “We’re building a space where kids can not only watch their favorite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters. We’re creating a seamless hub for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”

Availability

Netflix Playground is available at no extra cost with a standard subscription and supports offline gameplay, making it suitable for travel or low-connectivity use. The app is currently live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a broader global rollout scheduled for 28th April 2026.