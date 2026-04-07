Netflix has expanded its kids and preschool ecosystem with the launch of a new interactive gaming app, Netflix Playground, alongside a refreshed lineup of shows and returning series. The initiative aims to create a curated, safe environment where children can watch, learn, and play, while giving parents enhanced control over content and usage.
Netflix Playground App Features
Netflix Playground is designed for children aged 8 and under, offering a growing library of interactive games and activities based on popular characters. The app is included with all Netflix memberships and comes without ads, in-app purchases, or additional fees.
Key features:
- Ad-free experience
- No in-app purchases or hidden costs
- Offline support for all activities
- Available on smartphones and tablets
- Access via Netflix account login
Games and characters available
The app includes a variety of interactive experiences featuring well-known children’s characters, with all content playable offline. Available activities include:
- Peppa Pig – Care tasks, driving, smoothie-making
- Sesame Street – Matching and coordination games with Elmo and Big Bird
- Dr. Seuss’s Horton! – Cause-and-effect interactive play
- StoryBots – Puzzles, sticker scenes, learning activities
- The Sneetches – Shape-based creative tools
- Bad Dinosaurs – Racing, music, and interactive play
- Red Fish, Blue Fish – Exploration-based activities
- Let’s Color – Character-based coloring
How to use Netflix Playground
Getting started with Netflix Playground is straightforward:
- Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play
- Sign in with a Netflix account
- Browse games by character
- Start playing instantly
The app also includes storage management tools to monitor and remove downloaded content.
New Shows & Returning Series
Netflix has also announced fresh additions and returning titles for its kids’ catalog.
New series:
- Young MacDonald – A preschool musical focused on farm life and problem-solving
Returning titles:
- Trash Truck (Season 3)
- The Creature Cases (new episodes)
Upcoming Releases & Schedule
Netflix confirmed a slate of upcoming releases:
- 13th April 2026 – My Sesame Street Friends: My Elmo (Season 1)
- 20th April 2026 – CoComelon Lane (Season 7)
- 27th April 2026 – My Sesame Street Friends: My Abby (Season 1)
- 4th May 2026 – Dr. Seuss’s Horton! (Season 2)
- 11th May 2026 – Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs (Season 4)
- 23rd May 2026 – Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie (Netflix US debut)
- 8th June 2026- Sesame Street (Season 56, Volume 3)
- Summer – Ms. Rachel (Season 3)
Additional content includes Danny Go!, Swapped, and more.
Educational & Interactive Focus
The new app and content lineup emphasize early learning through play. Activities are designed to support creativity, coordination, problem-solving, and pattern recognition in an interactive format.
Parental Controls & Safety Features
Netflix continues to strengthen its parental control tools, offering:
- Dedicated kids profiles
- Customizable maturity settings
- Title-level blocking
- Profile lock PINs
- Viewing history and activity tracking
John Derderian, Netflix Vice President of Animation Series + Kids & Family TV, said, “We’re building a space where kids can not only watch their favorite stories, they can step inside them and interact with their favorite characters. We’re creating a seamless hub for discovery, learning, and play. Whether it’s reuniting with Hank and the Trash Truck crew for new adventures or making a smoothie with Peppa Pig, watching and playing on Netflix can be the fun and easiest part of every family’s day.”
Availability
Netflix Playground is available at no extra cost with a standard subscription and supports offline gameplay, making it suitable for travel or low-connectivity use. The app is currently live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, the Philippines, and New Zealand, with a broader global rollout scheduled for 28th April 2026.