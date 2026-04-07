realme India has confirmed the launch of the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G on 14th April. The upcoming device will succeed the NARZO 80 Lite 5G and focuses heavily on battery life, performance, and durability. Key highlights include a 7,000 mAh battery with 6 years of battery health lifespan, a 6.9-inch 144 Hz display, IP64 rated design with Armorshell protection for added durability, and more. The NARZO Series smartphone was recently teased on Amazon.

The standout feature of the NARZO 100 Lite 5G is its 7,000 mAh battery, which realme markets as a “Titan Battery.” The company claims up to 6 years of battery health lifespan, and support for reverse charging to power other devices.

The device will sport a 6.9-inch LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and up to 900 nits of brightness. This setup is expected to offer smoother scrolling and an improved visual experience, especially for gaming and media consumption.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core SoC and is designed to deliver up to 4 years of smooth performance, according to the company. It also features a 5,300 mm² VC cooling system, aimed at maintaining performance during extended usage.

The NARZO 100 Lite 5G will be available in Thunder Black and Frost Silver colors. The phone features a textured rear panel with a vertical 13 MP camera module. Key design highlights include an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and Armorshell protection for added durability.

The realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G will be sold on Amazon.com, realme’s official website, and offline retail stores following its launch on 14th April 2026.