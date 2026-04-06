WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls to select Android beta users, aimed at improving call clarity in noisy environments.

The feature, spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.14.1, is designed to filter out background noise such as traffic, wind, and ambient sounds during calls. According to reports, the noise cancellation works in real time and focuses on enhancing the speaker’s voice without distorting it, making conversations clearer even in outdoor or crowded settings.

How the feature works

The noise cancellation option appears within the call menu and is said to be enabled by default. Users can manually turn it off if needed.

Key details include:

Reduces background noise like traffic and wind

Works for both voice and video calls

Automatically activates during calls

Can be toggled on/off from the call interface

The feature improves outgoing audio when enabled by one user. However, for full call clarity, both participants may need to enable it on their devices.

Limited beta rollout for now

The feature is currently available to a limited number of Android beta users, with a wider rollout expected in the coming weeks. It was first spotted in development in an earlier beta version.

Alongside noise cancellation, WhatsApp is also reportedly working on several new features, including: