realme India has announced the launch of the realme Buds T500 Pro in India, scheduled for 16th April. The upcoming earbuds aim to strengthen the company’s audio lineup with features like high-resolution audio, active noise cancellation, and long battery life. Key features of the earbuds are LDHC Hi-Res Audio, 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 6-microphone setup, Bluetooth 6.1 connectivity, up to 56 hours total battery life, and more.

The realme Buds T500 Pro will feature 12.4mm Hi-Res audio drivers and support the LHDC 5.0 codec, enabling high-fidelity sound transmission. Users will also get multiple EQ modes to customize their listening experience.

For noise control, the earbuds offer up to 50dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). On the calling side, a 6-microphone setup combined with AI-based noise reduction is designed to enhance voice clarity in different environments.

Realme claims the Buds T500 Pro will deliver up to 56 hours of total battery life with the charging case. Depending on usage, the earbuds can last up to 14 days on a single charge cycle.

Connectivity features include Bluetooth 6.1 support, 45ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming and video, and real-time translation feature. A notable addition is real-time two-way translation, designed to help users communicate across languages during face-to-face conversations.

The earbuds feature a compact “candy box-inspired” design aimed at improving portability. They will be available in three color options:

Lemon Cola

Orange Mint

Chocolate

The realme Buds T500 Pro will be sold on realme.com/in official website, along with Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

Know More About realme Buds T500 Pro on realme.com/in