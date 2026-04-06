Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of more than 4,300 new 5G sites in the Uttar Pradesh (UP) East telecom circle over the past 12 months, as part of its ongoing network expansion efforts. This follows the recent major expansion of its 5G network infrastructure in Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, and Rajkot), deploying more than 2,750 new sites across the state over the past 12 months.

The expansion spans 48 districts in the UP East circle, covering an estimated 34 million people across urban centres, developing towns, and rural villages. To achieve this scale, Airtel reported an average rollout of 12 sites per day, significantly boosting network density in the region. This move aims to deliver faster internet speeds, wider coverage, and improved network performance for users

Key districts covered include:

Lucknow

Kanpur

Varanasi

Prayagraj

Gorakhpur

Ayodhya

Jhansi

The infrastructure upgrade is aimed at improving digital connectivity for a wide range of users, including students, businesses, micro-entrepreneurs, and government institutions.

Airtel said the deployment focuses on increasing coverage across:

Rural and semi-urban regions

Highways and transit routes

Border areas

Economic and industrial corridors

Alongside the network expansion, Airtel highlighted its prepaid offering in the region. The company currently provides a ₹399 plan that includes:

Unlimited 4G and 5G data

Unlimited voice calls

28-day validity

Amit Gupta, CEO, Bharti Airtel, UP East, said, “UP East is among Airtel’s most strategic markets, and this expansion underscores our strong commitment to strengthening digital connectivity across the region. Over the past year, we have deployed more than 4300 new 5G sites, building a resilient digital backbone that will enable growth, inclusion and innovation across eastern Uttar Pradesh. This large-scale rollout ensures that millions of people across major urban centers, fast-growing towns and remote rural communities can access fast, reliable connectivity to support their everyday digital needs. UP East will continue to remain a key focus area for Airtel, and we are committed to sustained investments in advanced network infrastructure, expanded coverage and superior customer experiences as India accelerates towards a digital-first future.”