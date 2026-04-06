Stuffcool has launched the Stuffcool Zeno 100W desktop charging station in India, designed to simplify multi-device charging while keeping desk setups clean and organized. Highlights include up to 100W total output, 65W built-in retractable USB Type-C cable, PD, PPS charging, and QC 3.0.

100W Multi-Device Charging Support

The Stuffcool Zeno 100W delivers a total output of up to 100W, allowing users to charge multiple devices such as laptops, tablets, smartphones, and accessories simultaneously. It supports a wide range of devices including MacBook Pro, Windows laptops, ultrabooks, and other USB-powered gadgets.

The charger includes:

2 x USB Type-C ports with PD 3.0 and PPS support (up to 100W)

1 x USB-A port with up to 18W output (Quick Charge 3.0)

Support for Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0

Built-in retractable cable for a cleaner setup

One of the key highlights is the built-in retractable USB Type-C cable, which supports up to 65W output. The cable extends up to 93 cm and retracts back into the unit after use, helping reduce cable clutter on desks. In total, the device offers four outputs, enabling simultaneous charging across multiple devices with intelligent power distribution.

The Zeno 100W, available in a White color, features a compact form factor weighing around 233 grams, making it suitable for both desk and travel use. Additional features include an LED charging indicator, BIS certification for safety, and Made in India build.



The Stuffcool Zeno 100W desktop charging station is priced at ₹4,199 with 6 months Warranty and is available on Amazon.in and Stuffcool’s official website starting today, i.e., 6th April 2026.

Stuffcool Zeno 100W Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹3,999 (MRP ₹4,299)

₹3,999 (MRP ₹4,299) Availability: 6th April 2026, i.e. today, on Amazon.in and Stuffcool’s official website

Stuffcool Zeno 100W on Stuffcool.com