Tata Play Fiber has announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop a next-generation, AI-ready enterprise data lakehouse. The platform will be built on IBM watsonx and aims to unify multiple data sources into a scalable analytics environment.

Operating in India’s competitive broadband market, Tata Play Fiber is modernising its data infrastructure to improve agility and customer insights. Previously, the company’s data – ranging from customer records and financial metrics to call centre interactions and service operations – was spread across multiple disconnected systems. This led to inconsistencies, lack of standardisation, and challenges in generating real-time insights.

The new lakehouse architecture will consolidate 25 distinct data sources into a single platform. By combining structured and semi-structured data, the system aims to create a unified and reliable data foundation. Built on IBM watsonx, the platform is designed to:

Enable scalable AI and analytics workloads

Replace manual data handling and fragmented reporting

Provide a comprehensive, real-time view of business operations

This shift is expected to help Tata Play Fiber transition toward more data-driven decision-making across the organisation.

With the new infrastructure in place, Tata Play Fiber expects several key benefits:

Improved customer retention strategies

Better identification of cross-selling and upselling opportunities

Enhanced accuracy in regional demand forecasting

Anand Sahai, CEO, Tata Play Fiber, said, “Building a robust information system is central to Tata Play Fiber’s digital transformation journey. As we scale our footprint in a dynamic broadband market, we need deeper, faster insights into our customers and operations. IBM’s watsonx platform provides us with a secure, scalable environment that will enable us to strengthen retention, unlock new revenue opportunities, and deliver differentiated experiences.”

Nebu Joy, Vice President, Information Technology, Tata Play Fiber, said, “Navigating today’s data complexity requires more than just consolidation, it demands intelligence. By unifying 25 data sources into a single, enterprise-wide architecture, we are enabling real‑time visibility across the organization. We are empowering teams from call center agents to field service engineers with contextual insights that enhance operational responsiveness and elevate customer experience.”

Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Technology, IBM India & South Asia, said, “Telecom and broadband providers are undergoing rapid transformation while balancing cost pressures and rising customer expectations. Our collaboration with Tata Play Fiber demonstrates how a hybrid, AI-enabled data architecture can help enterprises modernize their data estates and build a future-ready foundation for AI.”

Looking ahead, the company plans to further expand the data lakehouse by integrating network data and additional operational datasets. This will enable deeper analytics and more comprehensive insights across all aspects of its operations.