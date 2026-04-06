TecSox has launched the TecSox Sound Ex F3 wireless headphones in India at ₹799, targeting budget-conscious users with features like ENC support, water resistance, and quick charging.

The TecSox Sound Ex F3 comes equipped with 40mm dynamic drivers, designed to deliver clear and balanced audio along with enhanced bass output. The headphones support Bluetooth connectivity and include Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) to reduce background noise during calls.

TecSox has opted for a lightweight over-ear design with a flexible build aimed at comfortable long-term usage. The headphones, available in a Black color, also feature an IPX5 water-resistant rating, making them suitable for workouts and light outdoor use.

The device offers up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge with quick charging support

Puneet Gulati, Founder & Promoter of TecSox, said, “With the Sound Ex F3, we aimed to create a headphone that delivers strong audio, durability, and comfort in a simple, user-friendly package. At Rs. 799, this product reflects our commitment to making quality audio accessible to a wider audience without compromising on performance or design.”

The TecSox Sound Ex F3 is priced at ₹799 and comes with 6 months warranty, available via the TecSox.com official sales channel.

TecSox Sound Ex F3 Price In India & Availability

Price: ₹799

₹799 Availability: TecSox.com

TecSox Sound Ex F3 on TecSox.com