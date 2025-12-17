OnePlus launched its long-waited performance-driven flagship alternative – the OnePlus 15R under its R-series lineup in India. The OnePlus 15R is a flagship-grade smartphone that borrows heavily from the company’s premium offering ‘OnePlus 15’ while targeting value-conscious power users. Sitting just below the OnePlus 15, the 15R brings several flagship-grade upgrades, including the next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, a high-refresh-rate 165 Hz AMOLED display, and massive 7,400 mAh battery, and advanced AI-driven software, making it one of the most ambitious R-series smartphones to date. The smartphone is launched alongside the brand’s first 5G tablet – the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

We’ve spent time using the OnePlus 15R across daily tasks, gaming, camera testing, and battery stress scenarios – and in this review, we’ll take a closer look at how well it balances flagship performance, software intelligence, and real-world usability to see if it truly lives up to its “ultimate value flagship” positioning. Here’s our OnePlus 15R review.

OnePlus 15R Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1 nit minimum brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Victus 2 protection, MAO-coated metal frame with a premium matte finish, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated dust, water, and high-pressure resistance

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus 15R closely follows the design language of the flagship OnePlus 15, and that’s a good thing. It feels unmistakably premium, sleek, and purpose-built, carrying forward OnePlus’ minimalist aesthetic with refined materials and excellent ergonomics. At first glance – and even in hand – the 15R doesn’t feel like a “cut-down” model at all; it looks and feels every bit like a modern flagship.

The phone features a solid metal frame paired with a premium back panel finish, delivering a sturdy yet comfortable in-hand feel. OnePlus has clearly focused on durability this generation, and it shows. Despite housing a massive battery, the weight distribution is well-balanced, and the device doesn’t feel unwieldy during prolonged use.

The OnePlus 15R is available in three distinct finishes, each with its own personality:

Charcoal Black – a stealthy, understated option with a glass back that looks clean and professional.

– a stealthy, understated option with a glass back that looks clean and professional. Mint Breeze – a light, refreshing green tone that adds character while maintaining a premium glass finish, the one you can see in the images here.

– a light, refreshing green tone that adds character while maintaining a premium glass finish, the one you can see in the images here. Electric Violet – exclusive to India, featuring a fiberglass back that not only delivers a bold purple hue but is also designed to be more resistant to wear over time.

Each variant maintains a refined texture that resists fingerprints reasonably well, reinforcing the phone’s premium positioning.

In terms of build strength, the OnePlus 15R sets a new benchmark for the R series. It carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, offering protection against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C. This level of durability matches the protection offered by the OnePlus 15 itself. The phone can withstand water immersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes, making it one of the most rugged devices in its segment without compromising on design elegance.

On the front, the OnePlus 15R features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,800 x 1,272 pixels and a pixel density of 450 PPI. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60 Hz all the way up to 165 Hz, with dedicated 144 Hz and 165 Hz modes for gaming, ensuring ultra-smooth visuals across use cases. Bezels are slim and symmetrical, contributing to an immersive viewing experience. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, providing solid resistance against scratches and minor drops.

What truly enhances the experience is the inclusion of a dedicated touch response chip, enabling an industry-leading 3,200 Hz touch sampling rate. This makes interactions feel instant, especially during fast-paced gaming or rapid UI navigation. The display offers up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, while also being capable of dimming down to 2 nits, or 1 nit with Reduce White Point enabled – ideal for late-night usage. It also carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, helping reduce eye strain during long viewing sessions.

Like the OnePlus 15, the 15R introduces the new Plus Key, replacing the iconic alert slider. Located on the side, it can be customized for sound profiles, app shortcuts, or AI-related functions, and integrates seamlessly with Plus Mind for contextual actions. The power and volume buttons sit on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grille, and microphone.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus 15R runs on the all-new OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, delivering the same polished and intelligent software experience found on the flagship OnePlus 15. OnePlus continues to set a high benchmark with its clean, fast, and thoughtfully designed UI – free from unnecessary preloads, intrusive ads, or clutter. Everything feels lightweight, fluid, and purpose-built for smooth daily interaction.

With OxygenOS 16, OnePlus further strengthens its commitment to long-term usability. The company promises four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the OnePlus 15R, bringing flagship-level software longevity to the R series for the first time. OxygenOS 16 doesn’t just feel fast – it feels smart, refined, and deeply personal, making it one of the strongest software offerings in its segment.

The OxygenOS 16 is backed with AI; the OnePlus AI is a comprehensive suite of intelligent features powered by Google Gemini and OnePlus’ proprietary Plus Mind system. Together, they transform the 15R into a more context-aware, productivity-focused smartphone that adapts to how you use it.

Key OnePlus AI features include:

AI VoiceScribe, which summarizes and translates meetings, voice notes, and calls in real time across supported apps

AI Call Assistant (India-exclusive), offering live call translation, transcription, and automatic call summaries directly within the OnePlus dialer

AI Translation, capable of handling voice, camera, and text translations across apps and live content

AI Search, enabling conversational, context-aware searches across the device by working alongside Plus Mind

AI Reframe & Best Face 2.0, which intelligently improves photos by reframing shots or correcting closed eyes in group selfies (supporting up to 20 faces)

OnePlus also integrates Gemini Live, allowing users to interact hands-free with their phone – asking questions about on-screen content or even what the camera is viewing. It feels fast, natural, and genuinely useful rather than gimmicky.

Despite the deep AI integration, OnePlus emphasizes user privacy through its Hybrid AI Architecture. Most AI tasks are processed on-device, while heavier workloads are securely handled by the Private Computing Cloud (PCC) using end-to-end encryption within a Trusted Execution Environment. This ensures sensitive data remains protected while still benefiting from cloud-based intelligence.

The New Plus Key: AI Meets Utility

One of the most noticeable changes in the OnePlus 15R is the introduction of the Plus Key, which replaces the iconic alert slider. Rather than being a downgrade, the Plus Key is a powerful evolution that tightly integrates hardware and AI.

The key is fully customizable and allows users to:

Instantly save text, screenshots, or links to Mind Space

Toggle sound profiles like Ring, Vibrate, or Do Not Disturb

Launch apps or trigger AI actions such as “Remember this”

This hardware-software synergy makes the OnePlus 15R feel more personal and context-aware, adapting to individual usage patterns.

OxygenOS 16 remains one of the smoothest Android skins available. Animations, transitions, and gesture responses feel incredibly refined – especially when paired with the 165 Hz display and the phone’s dedicated touch response chip, which ensures instant feedback.

Customization continues to be a strong suit, with a wide range of Always-On Display themes, icon styles, font options, fingerprint animations, and dynamic live wallpapers. OnePlus also includes thoughtful digital wellbeing tools like Zen Mode, Focus Mode, and App Timeouts, helping users maintain healthier smartphone habits.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

When it comes to performance, the OnePlus 15R firmly establishes itself as the most powerful R-series smartphone OnePlus has ever made. At its core is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, built on an advanced 3nm process, making the 15R the first smartphone globally to ship with this chipset. While it sits just below the Snapdragon 8 Elite found in the OnePlus 15, the real-world performance gap is minimal for most users – and in many scenarios, barely noticeable.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, manufactured using a 3nm process technology, packs eight cores in total with 2 cores clocked at 3,8 GHz and 6 cores at 3.32 GHz. The SoC comes packed with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring blazing-fast read and write speeds. For graphics and gaming, you get an Adreno 829 GPU (Adreno 800 Series) for the best-in-class graphics performance.

Much like the flagship model, the OnePlus 15R benefits from OnePlus’ multi-chip performance strategy, combining raw processing power with dedicated hardware optimizations. Alongside the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, the phone includes a dedicated touch response chip for ultra-fast input handling and a standalone Wi-Fi chip for stable, low-latency connectivity – even on congested networks.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 features a high-performance CPU architecture designed to handle everything from heavy multitasking and AI workloads to high-frame-rate gaming. Take any task – editing photos, recording 4K video, or jumping between demanding apps, the phone delivers consistently smooth performance without hiccups.

App launches are instant, multitasking is seamless, and background app retention is excellent. Switching between heavy workloads – like gaming, video streaming, and social media – feels effortless and fluid. In day-to-day usage, the phone feels exceptionally responsive, thanks not only to the hardware but also to OxygenOS 16’s optimization. Even under sustained load, performance remains stable and predictable.

On the graphics side, the Adreno 829 GPU delivers flagship-level rendering performance. Games like BGMI, Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, and Asphalt run effortlessly at high frame rates, taking full advantage of the phone’s 120 Hz and 144 Hz gaming modes, with select titles pushing even higher refresh rates where supported.

To sustain this level of performance, OnePlus has equipped the 15R with its 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, featuring a 5,704 mm² 3D vapor chamber, an aerospace-grade aerogel insulation layer, and a white graphite back cover for even heat dissipation. During extended gaming sessions and stress tests, the phone remains impressively cool, with no noticeable thermal throttling. OnePlus also includes Bypass Charging, which powers the device directly during gaming instead of routing power through the battery, significantly reducing heat buildup and preserving battery health over time.

Cameras

The OnePlus 15R takes a more focused and simplified approach to cameras compared to the flagship OnePlus 15. While it doesn’t feature the triple-camera setup or the periscope telephoto lens found on its sibling, it still delivers a solid, reliable imaging experience built around OnePlus’ new DetailMax Engine.

The OnePlus 15R features a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS. This is the same main sensor used on the OnePlus 15, and it remains the star of the show here.

50 MP f/1.8 Sony IMX906 (OIS) main camera: The primary camera captures sharp, detailed images with pleasing color reproduction and good dynamic range. Photos look natural rather than overly processed, and HDR handling is consistent across lighting conditions. Thanks to OIS and the DetailMax Engine, results are especially strong in daylight and well-lit indoor environments.

The primary camera captures sharp, detailed images with pleasing color reproduction and good dynamic range. Photos look natural rather than overly processed, and HDR handling is consistent across lighting conditions. Thanks to OIS and the DetailMax Engine, results are especially strong in daylight and well-lit indoor environments. 8 MP ultra-wide camera (112° FoV): The secondary ultra-wide camera is more modest compared to the flagship’s 50 MP sensor. It’s useful for landscapes, architecture, and group shots, but detail levels and dynamic range are clearly a step down from the main camera. Edge softness and noise are visible in low light, which is expected at this resolution.

Notably, the telephoto camera is missing on the OnePlus 15R. This means there’s no optical zoom and no dedicated portrait lens like the 85mm periscope found on the OnePlus 15. Digital zoom relies entirely on the main sensor, which is fine up to 2x, but beyond that, detail drops quickly. If zoom photography is important to you, this is the biggest compromise on the 15R. Its predecessor, the OnePlus 13R, certainly featured a 50 MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom, which can be seen as a downgrade in the OnePlus 15R camera system, particularly in terms of zoom capability.

DetailMax Engine Still Makes a Difference

Despite the simpler hardware, the OnePlus 15R still benefits from the DetailMax Engine, which brings several flagship-grade computational photography features:

Ultra-Clear 26 MP mode, combining multi-frame 12 MP data with a high-resolution 50 MP frame for improved texture detail

Clear Burst, capturing up to 10 frames per second with dual-exposure anti-blur technology – great for action shots

Clear Night Engine, using Dual Analog Gain to reduce noise and improve brightness in low-light scenes

Low-light performance is respectable for the segment. Night photos are brighter and cleaner than previous R-series phones, though they don’t quite match the consistency or depth achieved by the OnePlus 15’s full camera system.

Front Camera: A Strong Upgrade

On the front, the OnePlus 15R features a 32 MP autofocus selfie camera, which is a welcome upgrade. Selfies are sharp, well-lit, and more consistent across different lighting conditions compared to fixed-focus sensors. The front camera supports 4K video recording at 30 fps and works well for video calls, social media content, and casual vlogging. Autofocus ensures better clarity when moving or changing the distance from the camera.

Video is one area where the OnePlus 15R punches above its weight:

Rear camera: Up to 4K at 120 fps, enabling smooth slow-motion footage

Up to 4K at 120 fps, enabling smooth slow-motion footage Front camera: Up to 4K at 30 fps

Up to 4K at 30 fps Stabilization: OIS + EIS for steadier handheld shots

While the phone doesn’t support 8K recording like the OnePlus 15, the available video modes are more than sufficient for most creators and enthusiasts.

Overall, the OnePlus 15R delivers a capable and dependable camera experience, centered around a strong primary sensor and intelligent image processing. The absence of a telephoto lens is the most noticeable downgrade compared to the OnePlus 15, limiting zoom and portrait versatility. That said, for users who prioritize everyday photography, social media, video recording, and consistent results from the main camera, the OnePlus 15R performs well and stays true to OnePlus’ natural imaging style. It’s not a camera-centric flagship – but it’s a well-balanced setup that gets the fundamentals right.

Here are the attached camera samples taken from the OnePlus 15R.

OnePlus 15R Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Battery performance is one of the biggest highlights of the OnePlus 15R, and it’s clear that OnePlus has put serious engineering effort into endurance this time around. The device houses a massive 7,400 mAh Silicon Nanostack battery, making it one of the largest batteries ever seen in the R series – and among the biggest in any mainstream flagship smartphone. It’s time – sooner we will see smartphones using a tablet-sized 8,000 mAh battery in the near future.

The battery uses silicon-carbon anode technology with a 15% silicon content, allowing OnePlus to achieve higher energy density without significantly increasing thickness or weight. Despite the huge capacity, the OnePlus 15R remains surprisingly well-balanced in hand, showcasing OnePlus’ ability to blend power, efficiency, and premium design.

In everyday use, the OnePlus 15R easily delivers 1.5 to 2 days of usage on a single charge for most users. Activities like social media scrolling, messaging, video streaming, photography, and browsing barely dent the battery thanks to the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and the optimizations built into OxygenOS 16.

Even with heavier workloads – such as extended gaming sessions, high-refresh-rate usage, and 4K video recording, the phone comfortably stretches throughout the day with charge to spare. OnePlus’ intelligent battery management system adapts to user habits over time, limiting unnecessary background activity and further reducing drain without impacting performance.

For gamers, the inclusion of Bypass Charging is a major advantage. When enabled, the phone draws power directly from the charger during gameplay, reducing battery heat buildup and helping preserve long-term battery health while maintaining sustained performance.

Charging speeds are equally impressive. The OnePlus 15R supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which is capable of quickly topping up the large battery. While it’s slightly slower than the 120W charging found on the OnePlus 15, it remains among the fastest charging solutions in its segment. OnePlus also claims that the battery is engineered to retain at least 80% of its capacity after four years of use. Wireless charging is not supported on the OnePlus 15R; some users are unlikely to miss it.

With its huge 7,400 mAh Silicon Nanostack battery, smart power management, and 80W SUPERVOOC charging, it easily ranks among the best endurance-focused smartphones in its class, perfect for power users, gamers, and anyone who values all-day (and beyond) battery confidence.

Verdict – OnePlus 15R Review

The OnePlus 15R proves that a phone doesn’t need to be the absolute flagship to feel flagship-grade in everyday use. It brings together cutting-edge performance, outstanding battery life, a stunning high-refresh-rate display, and OnePlus’ smartest software yet, making it the most complete and powerful R-series smartphone OnePlus has ever launched.

From the moment you use it, the OnePlus 15R feels premium. The 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with up to 165 Hz refresh rate is smooth, bright, and immersive, while the metal frame and IP66/IP68/IP69/IP69K durability ratings give the phone a level of toughness. Despite housing a massive 7,400 mAh Silicon Nanostack battery, the device remains well-balanced and comfortable in hand.

Performance is where the OnePlus 15R truly shines. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, paired with a dedicated touch response chip and a standalone Wi-Fi chip, the phone delivers near-flagship performance across multitasking, gaming, and daily use. Games run smoothly at high frame rates, thermals stay under control thanks to the advanced Cryo-Velocity cooling system, and OxygenOS 16 keeps everything feeling fast and fluid. Software is another major win. OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, combined with OnePlus AI, Plus Mind, and deep Google Gemini integration, delivers a clean, intelligent, and future-ready experience.

The camera setup, while not as versatile as the OnePlus 15 due to the absence of a telephoto lens, still performs well. The 50 MP Sony IMX906 main camera delivers sharp, natural photos, solid low-light performance, and excellent video capabilities, including 4K at 120 fps. For most users, it gets the essentials right, even if photography enthusiasts may miss optical zoom.

The OnePlus 15R strikes an impressive balance between flagship power and smart cost-cutting. It skips a few premium extras like a telephoto camera and wireless charging, but in return, it delivers elite performance, class-leading battery life, excellent software support, and rugged durability at a more accessible price. If you want a phone that feels fast, lasts long, and stays relevant for years without paying top-tier flagship prices, the OnePlus 15R is one of the best value “near-flagship” smartphones of 2025 and comes highly recommended.

You can grab the OnePlus 15R with ongoing discounts of up to ₹5,000 off on the top variant (12 GB + 512 GB) or ₹3,000 off on the base variant (12 GB + 256 GB). The effective price will be ₹47,999 for the base model and ₹44,999 for the top-end model.

OnePlus 15R – Where To Buy

The OnePlus 15R is priced at ₹47,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model and 52,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-booking at ₹999 starting today, i.e., 17th December 2025 at 8:30 PM IST, and will go on sale on 22nd December 2025 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards with EMI options, 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Harmonic Gray) worth ₹2,299 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan along with Lifetime Display Warranty. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 15R (12 GB + 512 GB) between 17th and 21st December will get an additional ₹2,000 bank discount by opting for the EMI option on select bank cards. The effective price for the top model after a ₹5,000 discount will be ₹47,999 (₹3,000 instant discount + ₹2,000 additional bank discount on EMI transactions).

