OnePlus has finally launched the OnePlus 15R in India, expanding its R-series lineup with a flagship-grade smartphone aimed at power users and gamers. The OnePlus 15R brings top-tier hardware with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (first smartphone to equip the chip), a massive 7,400 mAh battery, a smooth 165 Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, advanced AI-driven software, and more – all starting at ₹47,999. The smartphone is launched alongside the brand’s first 5G tablet – the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

The OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60 Hz to 165 Hz, including 144 Hz and 165 Hz modes for gaming. The display is paired with a dedicated touch response chip, enabling an ultra-fast 3,200 Hz touch sampling rate for instant responsiveness. The panel offers a pixel density of 450 PPI and supports brightness scaling from a peak of 1,800 nits down to 2 nits, or 1 nit with Reduce White Point enabled. It also carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, ensuring reduced eye strain during prolonged use.

For internals, the OnePlus 15R is the first smartphone to be powered by the 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage. To manage thermals, the device uses a 360° Cryo-Velocity Cooling System, which includes a 5,704mm² 3D vapor chamber, an aerospace-grade aerogel insulation layer to reduce surface heat, and a white graphite back cover for uniform heat dissipation

OnePlus has also included a dedicated Wi-Fi chip for more stable connectivity. For Indian users, the company has partnered with TP-LINK to reduce Wi-Fi congestion and minimize in-game latency, even on busy networks or through walls.

The OnePlus 15R packs a massive 7,400 mAh battery, one of the largest in its class. OnePlus claims the battery is engineered to retain at least 80% capacity after four years of use. The device supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging and uses Silicon Nanostack battery technology with 15% silicon content in the anode, designed to deliver higher energy density and improved longevity.

The OnePlus 15R comes with a metal frame and is offered in three colour options – Charcoal Black with a glass back, Mint Breeze featuring a light green glass finish, and Electric Violet (a.k.a Ace Edition), exclusive to India, using a durable fibreglass back.

The device is rated IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, allowing it to withstand dust, water immersion up to 2 meters for 30 minutes, and high-pressure water jets at temperatures up to 80°C, matching the durability standards of the OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 15R features a 50 MP Sony IMX906 primary camera with OIS, supported by an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 32 MP autofocus selfie camera. The rear camera supports 4K video recording at 120 fps and uses the DetailMax Engine, the same imaging system found on the OnePlus 15. Key features include:

Ultra-Clear 26MP Mode, combining multi-frame 12 MP shots with a single 50 MP frame for better texture clarity

Clear Burst, capturing at 10 fps with dual-exposure anti-blur technology

Clear Night Engine, using Dual Analog Gain for brighter, cleaner low-light images with reduced noise

The front camera supports 4K video recording at 30 fps

The OnePlus 15R runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, introducing deeper AI integration across the system. The software foundation enables smoother interactions, intelligent language tools, and enhanced imaging support.

A key highlight is Plus Mind, described by OnePlus as a personalized, context-aware “second brain” that works alongside Mind Space to help users access, recall, and act on previously saved information. The system also integrates more deeply with Google Gemini, allowing smarter contextual assistance across apps and tasks.

OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will receive four major Android OS updates and six years of security patches, matching the software support offered on the flagship OnePlus 15.

Commenting on the launch, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, “One of our driving philosophies at OnePlus is to Never Settle in the pursuit of brilliance, and OnePlus 15R is truly the distillation of this. It combines the best hardware on the market with our commitment to giving our users the absolute best software experience. It really shows what happens when you turn the power on and the limits off.”

OnePlus 15R Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K Resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 165 Hz adaptive refresh rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 1 nit minimum brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection Victus 2 protection, MAO-coated metal frame with a premium matte finish, IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K rated dust, water, and high-pressure resistance

Android 16 with OxygenOS 16, Plus Mind AI powered by Gemini, 4 years OS updates, 6 years security updates CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core SoC

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 octa-core SoC GPU: Adreno Graphics

Adreno Graphics Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB or 512 GB UFS 4.1 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX906 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide), DetailMax Engine, Dual Exposure HDR, Clear Night Engine, AI Image Enhancement, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, Dual Capture, and Pro Mode

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX906 OIS main + 8 MP ultra-wide), DetailMax Engine, Dual Exposure HDR, Clear Night Engine, AI Image Enhancement, 4K 120fps Dolby Vision recording, Dual Capture, and Pro Mode Selfie Camera: 32 MP Sony autofocus, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, HDR, and 4K video recording at 30fps

32 MP Sony autofocus, AI Beautification, Portrait Mode, HDR, and 4K video recording at 30fps Connectivity & Sensors: Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dual 5G SIM, GPS (L1+L5), in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IR blaster, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, dual microphones

Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 be), Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dual 5G SIM, GPS (L1+L5), in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, IR blaster, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers, dual microphones Battery & Charging: 7,400 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging

7,400 mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging Colors: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, Electric Violet

The OnePlus 15R is priced at ₹47,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage model and 52,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage model. The smartphone is available for pre-booking at ₹999 starting today, i.e., 17th December 2025 at 8:30 PM IST, and will go on sale on 22nd December 2025 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

The launch offers include ₹3,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards with EMI options, 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Harmonic Gray) worth ₹2,299 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan along with Lifetime Display Warranty. Customers who pre-book the OnePlus 15R (12 GB + 512 GB) between 17th and 21st December will get an additional ₹2,000 bank discount by opting for the EMI option on select bank cards. The effective price for the top model after a ₹5,000 discount will be ₹47,999 (₹3,000 instant discount + ₹2,000 additional bank discount on EMI transactions).

OnePlus 15R – Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage)

₹47,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage), ₹52,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage) Availability: 18th December 2025 at 8:30 PM IST (pre-booking at ₹999), 22nd December 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others

18th December 2025 at 8:30 PM IST (pre-booking at ₹999), 22nd December 2025 (first sale) on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and offline retail partners such as OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others Offers: Up to ₹5,000 off on pre-booking; ₹3,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards with EMI options on both variants, an additional ₹2,000 bank discount from 17th to 21st December (for 12 GB + 512 GB variant), 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Harmonic Gray) worth ₹2,299 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan along with Lifetime Display Warranty.

Up to ₹5,000 off on pre-booking; ₹3,000 bank discount with HDFC Bank cards with EMI options on both variants, an additional ₹2,000 bank discount from 17th to 21st December (for 12 GB + 512 GB variant), 6 months no-cost EMI on major bank cards, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 (Harmonic Gray) worth ₹2,299 for a limited period, 180-day phone replacement plan along with Lifetime Display Warranty. Effective Price: ₹44,999 (12 GB + 256 GB), ₹47,999 (12 GB + 512 GB)

