OnePlus has expanded its Pad Go Series tablet lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Pad Go 2, the company’s latest value-focused Android tablet. The OnePlus Pad Go 2, launched alongside the OnePlus 15R, is positioned as a step up from the Pad Go series, bringing in a larger 12.1-inch 2.8K 120 Hz display, upgraded performance from Dimensity 7300-Ultra, improved battery efficiency with the large-size 10,050 mAh capacity, and OnePlus’ latest software experience, OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 backed with AI features. This is the first 5G tablet from the brand and also the first one to receive stylus support in the Pad Go lineup.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 sports a large 12.1-inch LCD display with a 2.8K resolution (2800 x 1980 pixels, 284 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), Dolby Vision, up to 900 nits peak brightness, and covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. For eye comfort during extended use, the tablet comes with TÜV Rheinland Smart Care 4.0 certification. Audio is handled by a quad-speaker setup, enhanced with OnePlus Omnibearing Sound Field technology. The system intelligently adapts audio channels based on screen orientation, delivering balanced and immersive sound.

The tablet features a slim 6.83mm metal body and weighs 597 grams, available in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black color options. Despite an ultra-slim form factor, the Pad Go 2 packs a 10,050 mAh battery, delivering all-day usage for streaming, browsing, and productivity tasks. It supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging and 6.5W reverse charging.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 also introduces stylus support to the Pad Go lineup for the first time. The optional OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, making it suitable for note-taking, annotations, and light creative work. Combined with the large display and OnePlus’ software optimisations, this adds meaningful versatility to the tablet experience.

Powering the OnePlus Pad Go 2 is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, available in Wi-Fi-only and 5G connectivity options. The Pad Go 2 is also OnePlus’ first 5G-enabled tablet, allowing users to stay connected without relying solely on Wi-Fi networks.

The tablet runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box, bringing optimized large-screen multitasking with Open Canvas, cross-device features like O+ Connect, Quick Share, clipboard sharing, and screen mirroring, and a growing set of AI-powered tools. Key AI features include Smart Handwriting, AI Writer, AI Recorder, AI photo editing tools, AI Translate, and Google Gemini integration with Circle to Search, enhancing productivity, learning, and creative workflows on the tablet’s large display.

For cameras, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 includes a single 8 MP main camera on the rear side and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front side with 1080p at 30 fps video recording on both ends. Additional features include Face Unlock, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6, and support for the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, which offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for note-taking and sketching.

Commenting on the launch, Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, said, “OnePlus Pad Go proved that mid-range priced tablets don’t need to just have mid-range features, and OnePlus Pad Go 2 takes this even further. With stylo support, an excellent display and a large battery, OnePlus Pad Go 2 brings high quality to the mid-range, and we’re excited for our users to experience it.”

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 12.1-inch (30.73 cm) LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 2.8K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,980 pixels, 284 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, up to 900 nits HBM brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 6.83 mm slim, 597 grams weight (Wi-Fi), 597 grams weight (5G)

12.1-inch (30.73 cm) LCD display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 2.8K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,980 pixels, 284 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio, up to 900 nits HBM brightness, OnePlus Eye Comfort technology, 6.83 mm slim, 597 grams weight (Wi-Fi), 597 grams weight (5G) Software & Updates: OxygenOS 16, Android 16-based

OxygenOS 16, Android 16-based CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC

4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra octa-core SoC GPU: ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) Graphics

ARM Mali-G615 MP2 (2-core) Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM support

8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, +8 GB virtual RAM support Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card slot

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 3.1 Storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Single 8 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

Single 8 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Selfie Camera: 8 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording

8 MP, up to 1080p at 30 fps video recording Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space

USB Type-C, Quad Speakers with Hi-Res Audio certification, Omnibearing Sound Field technology, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.4, clipboard sharing, shared gallery, Quick Share (Android), O+ Connect (iOS), Screen Mirroring, Open Canvas multitasking, Kids Mode, Google Kids Space Cellular: 5G network (optional)

5G network (optional) Battery & Charging: 10,050 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging (45W in the box), 6.5W reverse charging

10,050 mAh battery, 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging (45W in the box), 6.5W reverse charging Colors: Shadow Black, Lavender Drift

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is available in a calming Lavender Drift and a Shadow Black finish across two Wi-Fi variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage priced at ₹26,999 and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage priced at ₹29,999. The top-end 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant with 5G connectivity is offered exclusively in Shadow Black and is priced at ₹32,999.

The tablet will go on sale on 18th December 2025 at 12:00 PM IST across oneplus.in, OnePlus store app, OnePlus experience stores, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and other mainline partner stores. The entry variant 8 GB + 128 GB WIFI is available across Amazon.in & Flipkart.com, while the 8 GB + 256 GB WiFi is on Flipkart.com and the 8 GB + 256 GB 5G is available on Amazon.in.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount applicable on Axis Bank Credit Cards (incl. EMI) & HDFC Bank EASYEMI on Credit Card. Additionally, customers will get a free OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo worth ₹3,999 at no extra cost. This offer is valid for a limited period only and till stocks last.

