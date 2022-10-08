How to move Google Chrome side panel from right to the left side

Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there, and the company has been adding many features to the application to make sure it remains the leading platform and keeps the user excited with new changes.

Recently, the company added a feature that allows users to move the side panel from the right side to the left side. By default, the side panel appears on the right side, and Google has now added an option in the Chrome appearance settings which allows users to switch the position of the side panel.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily switch the position of the sidebar on the Google Chrome web browser from the right side to the left side on your computer.

How to move Google Chrome side panel from the right to the left side

Step 1: Open the Google Chrome web browser on your computer.

Step 2: When the browser opens, type and enter the following in the address bar:

chrome://flags

Step 3: On the page that loads up, search for “Unified Side Panel,” and from the dropdown box beside it, select the “Enabled” option and then restart the browser.

Step 4: When Chrome opens again, click on the menu from the top-right corner and select “Settings” from the list.

Step 5: On the Settings page, under the “Side Panel” section, select the “Show on left” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on the Google Chrome browser running on your computer, then you can successfully switch the side panel on the Chrome browser from the right side to the left side.