Google has expanded its educational offerings within Gemini, introducing full-length NEET UG practice tests. The feature builds on earlier integrations for exams like the SAT and the JEE Main.

The new update allows students preparing for NEET UG to access:

Full-length mock exams at no cost

Exam-like simulations for real test experience

Structured practice aligned with actual exam patterns

The feature is designed to help students build accuracy, speed, and exam stamina.

To ensure reliability and relevance, Google has partnered with:

Physics Wallah

Careers360

The practice tests are based on verified and curated content, closely matching real NEET exam difficulty levels.

Students can use Gemini to:

Take full-length mock tests

Identify weak areas and improve performance

Practice in a self-paced learning environment

Access exam-aligned content for better preparation

The feature is rolling out via the Gemini app.

Available in: English (currently)

English (currently) Access method: Type prompt → “I want to take a NEET mock exam”

This update is part of Google’s broader push into AI-powered education.

Previous integrations include:

SAT practice tests (with The Princeton Review)

JEE Main preparation tools

Multi-language support via Gemini AI

Availability

The NEET UG practice test feature is currently rolling out to users in India via the Gemini app.