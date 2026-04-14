Meta Platforms is reportedly working on a photorealistic AI version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, designed to interact with employees and support internal decision-making, according to a report. The initiative is part of Meta’s broader push toward “personal superintelligence” as it accelerates its transformation into an AI-first company.

AI-Powered “Digital CEO” for Internal Interactions

The project involves creating a 3D AI character modeled after Mark Zuckerberg, capable of real-time communication.

The system is designed to:

Hold conversations with employees

Provide feedback on internal work

Represent leadership in discussions

The AI model is being trained using:

Zuckerberg’s communication style

Public speeches and statements

Strategic insights and recent thinking

Zuckerberg is reportedly involved in testing and refining the system.

Developed Under Meta’s Superintelligence Initiative

The project is said to be led by Meta Superintelligence Labs, a newly formed division focused on advancing AI capabilities.

Key focus areas include:

Agent-based AI systems

Real-time decision support

Improved internal productivity tools

This follows increased competition from companies like OpenAI and Google.

AI-Driven Restructuring & Workflows

Meta is also restructuring its operations with deeper AI integration:

Use of AI “CEO agents” for decision-making

Shift toward smaller teams with fewer managers

AI-generated reporting replacing traditional layers

In some cases, reports suggest up to 50 engineers per manager, indicating a leaner organizational structure.

To support its AI strategy, Meta is significantly increasing its investments:

Estimated $115 – $135 billion capex in 2026

Long-term plans up to $600 billion by 2028

Investments will focus on:

Data center expansion

AI talent acquisition

Advanced model development

Meta’s push toward AI-driven systems reflects a broader industry shift toward automation and intelligent agents. While these tools are expected to improve efficiency and scalability, they may also reshape workforce structures as companies rely more on AI for decision-making and operations.