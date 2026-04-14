Meta Platforms is reportedly working on a photorealistic AI version of CEO Mark Zuckerberg, designed to interact with employees and support internal decision-making, according to a report. The initiative is part of Meta’s broader push toward “personal superintelligence” as it accelerates its transformation into an AI-first company.
AI-Powered “Digital CEO” for Internal Interactions
The project involves creating a 3D AI character modeled after Mark Zuckerberg, capable of real-time communication.
The system is designed to:
- Hold conversations with employees
- Provide feedback on internal work
- Represent leadership in discussions
The AI model is being trained using:
- Zuckerberg’s communication style
- Public speeches and statements
- Strategic insights and recent thinking
Zuckerberg is reportedly involved in testing and refining the system.
Developed Under Meta’s Superintelligence Initiative
The project is said to be led by Meta Superintelligence Labs, a newly formed division focused on advancing AI capabilities.
Key focus areas include:
- Agent-based AI systems
- Real-time decision support
- Improved internal productivity tools
This follows increased competition from companies like OpenAI and Google.
AI-Driven Restructuring & Workflows
Meta is also restructuring its operations with deeper AI integration:
- Use of AI “CEO agents” for decision-making
- Shift toward smaller teams with fewer managers
- AI-generated reporting replacing traditional layers
In some cases, reports suggest up to 50 engineers per manager, indicating a leaner organizational structure.
To support its AI strategy, Meta is significantly increasing its investments:
- Estimated $115 – $135 billion capex in 2026
- Long-term plans up to $600 billion by 2028
Investments will focus on:
- Data center expansion
- AI talent acquisition
- Advanced model development
Meta’s push toward AI-driven systems reflects a broader industry shift toward automation and intelligent agents. While these tools are expected to improve efficiency and scalability, they may also reshape workforce structures as companies rely more on AI for decision-making and operations.