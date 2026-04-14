vivo India is expected to expand its flagship lineup in India with the launch of the vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE, with new leaks suggesting an early May debut. According to recent leaks, the vivo X300 Series is expected to launch in India on 7th May 2026, with sales starting from 14th May 2026. Both smartphones are likely to be introduced together as part of vivo’s flagship X300 series expansion.

The two models will join the existing X300 lineup, positioned alongside vivo X300 and vivo X300 Pro. The X300 Ultra is expected to be the top-tier flagship, while the X300 FE is likely positioned below the standard vivo X300. The vivo X300 FE has already been launched in Russia, indicating an imminent global rollout.

Expected pricing details

vivo X300 FE (Russia): ~₹71,000 onwards

~₹71,000 onwards vivo X300 Ultra (China): ~₹95,900 onwards, up to ~₹1.23 lakh

India’s pricing is yet to be officially confirmed.

The X300 Ultra (China variant) is available in Black, Green, and Silver, while the X300 FE is expected to be offered in Black, Green (possibly India-exclusive variant), and Purple. The vivo X300 FE is tipped to feature a slim and lightweight design with a thickness of 7.99mm and a weight of around 191 grams, and an AG frosted glass finish.

ZEISS Telephoto Extender Kit for Enhanced Zoom

The X300 Ultra is expected to feature a ZEISS-backed camera system and support for a telephoto extender/teleconverter kit. A key highlight of the X300 Ultra could be the optional telephoto extender kit, developed in collaboration with ZEISS.

Attaches via a dedicated case

Extends zoom capability by up to 2.35x

Enables up to 200mm optical zoom

Maximum focal length up to 1600mm

The X300 FE is also tipped to include ZEISS-enhanced cameras and advanced portrait and zoom capabilities. The vivo X300 FE is expected to feature a 50 MP ZEISS telephoto camera, with AI-powered portrait enhancements.

The X300 FE could feature a ZEISS-tuned triple camera setup:

50 MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor

50 MP periscope telephoto (3x optical zoom)

8 MP ultra-wide camera

50 MP selfie camera

Additional features include AI portrait modes, multi-focal portrait flash (23mm – 100mm), Stage Mode, dual-camera video, and AI VFX effects (aurora, snowfall, etc.).

Expected Specifications (vivo X300 FE)

The smartphone is rumored to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. Performance claims are expected to be of up to 3.16 million AnTuTu score, improved CPU, GPU, and AI performance. The device is expected to include a 6,500 mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging, 40W wireless charging, bypass charging support, and improved thermal management. The vivo X300 FE is likely to run on OriginOS 6 (based on Android 16) with features that may include Atomic Island (drag-and-drop sharing), AI-based editing, and visual tools.

Availability

The vivo X300 Ultra and vivo X300 FE are expected to launch in early May 2026, with sales starting on 14th May (expected). More official details are expected to be revealed closer to launch.