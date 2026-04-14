realme India has launched its latest NARZO Series smartphone – the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G in India, starting at ₹12,499 combined with offers. The device, successor to the NARZO 80 Lite 5G, focuses heavily on battery life, performance, smooth display, and durability in the budget segment. Key highlights include a 7,000 mAh battery with 6 years of battery health lifespan, a 144 Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, an IP64-rated design with Armorshell protection for added durability, and more.

The NARZO 100 Lite 5G sports a 6.8-inch IPS display with a smooth 144 Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, up to 180 Hz touch sampling rate, and 900 nits peak brightness. The smartphone, available in Frost Silver and Thunder Black colors, comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, and military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification with ArmorShell protection.

The smartphone is powered by the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, paired with up to 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM (+ up to 8 GB dynamic RAM expansion) and up to 128 GB storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). It comes with 5,300+ mm² VC cooling for thermal management and packs a massive 7,000 mAh battery claimed to last up to 2 days, alongwith 15W fast charging and bypass charging support.

For cameras, the device features a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, both supporting 1080p video recording. The phone runs on Android 16 with realme UI 7.0. Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, 300% ultra-volume speaker, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C.

The price for the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G starts at ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, ₹14,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹16,499 for its top-end 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant.

The smartphone will be available starting from 21st April 2026 at 12 PM to 12 AM as part of a special sale (12 hours, noon to midnight) on Amazon.in, and realme.com/in.

The launch offers include a ₹1,500 coupon discount on the top model (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) and ₹1,000 on the base (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) and mid (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) models.

realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹14,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹13,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹14,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability : 21st April 2026 at 12 PM (first sale, noon to midnight, 12 hours special sale) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in

: 21st April 2026 at 12 PM (first sale, noon to midnight, 12 hours special sale) on Amazon.in, realme.com/in Offers: Up to ₹1,500 coupon discount

Get realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G on realme.com/in