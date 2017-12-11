Google Pixel 2 XL reportedly gets temporary price cut in India

Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. The Pixel 2 went on sale in India from November 1, and, the larger Pixel 2 XL went on sale from November 15. The Pixel 2 was recently available for purchase on Flipkart at an insanely cheap price of ₹39,999. And now, the Pixel 2 XL has also reportedly got a discount of ₹8000 in the country.

The Pixel 2 XL comes in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant is priced at ₹73,000, whereas, the 128 GB variant comes with a price tag of ₹82,000. Well now, according to Mahesh Telecom – a Mumbai-based smartphone retailer with good track record of revealing information about phone pricing – the Pixel 2 XL has received a temporary price cut of around ₹8000.

#Pixel2XL now at a best buy price of Rs. 64999/- (64gb) & Rs.73999/- (128gb)

Offer period 9th dec – 31dec

additional cash back of Rs. 8000/- on *HDFC credit card EMI transaction. pic.twitter.com/A7SZDBCRoN — Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) December 11, 2017

With the price drop, the 64 GB storage variant is now priced at ₹64,999, and, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹73,999. This offer is valid till December 31, and, customers also get cashback of ₹8000 on EMI transactions done through HDFC Bank credit cards.

That said, at the time of writing this, both the variants of the Pixel 2 XL are listed on Flipkart with their original price of ₹73,000 and ₹82,000. Moreover, there’s also no word from Google yet regarding this temporary price cut in India.

However, there’s a possibility that this discounted price is only available on purchases through offline retail stores across the country.

Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications