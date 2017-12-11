Google Pixel 2 XL reportedly gets temporary price cut in India
Google announced the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4. The Pixel 2 went on sale in India from November 1, and, the larger Pixel 2 XL went on sale from November 15. The Pixel 2 was recently available for purchase on Flipkart at an insanely cheap price of ₹39,999. And now, the Pixel 2 XL has also reportedly got a discount of ₹8000 in the country.
The Pixel 2 XL comes in two storage variants – 64 GB and 128 GB. The 64 GB variant is priced at ₹73,000, whereas, the 128 GB variant comes with a price tag of ₹82,000. Well now, according to Mahesh Telecom – a Mumbai-based smartphone retailer with good track record of revealing information about phone pricing – the Pixel 2 XL has received a temporary price cut of around ₹8000.
#Pixel2XL now at a best buy price of Rs. 64999/- (64gb) & Rs.73999/- (128gb)
Offer period 9th dec – 31dec
additional cash back of Rs. 8000/- on *HDFC credit card EMI transaction. pic.twitter.com/A7SZDBCRoN
— Mahesh Telecom (@MAHESHTELECOM) December 11, 2017
With the price drop, the 64 GB storage variant is now priced at ₹64,999, and, the 128 GB storage variant is priced at ₹73,999. This offer is valid till December 31, and, customers also get cashback of ₹8000 on EMI transactions done through HDFC Bank credit cards.
That said, at the time of writing this, both the variants of the Pixel 2 XL are listed on Flipkart with their original price of ₹73,000 and ₹82,000. Moreover, there’s also no word from Google yet regarding this temporary price cut in India.
However, there’s a possibility that this discounted price is only available on purchases through offline retail stores across the country.
Google Pixel 2 XL Specifications
- CPU: 2.35 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4 GB LPDDR4x
- GPU: Adreno 540
- Operating System: Android 8.1.0 Oreo
- Display: 6-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440 pixels) pOLED Always-on Display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, 100000:1 super contrast ratio and full 24-bit depth or 16.77 million colors
- Rear Camera: 12.2 MP with laser auto-focus, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, EIS, f/1.8 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, 720p video recording at 30/60/240 fps, 1080p video recording at 30/60/120 fps, 4K video recording at 30 fps, Portrait Mode and LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.4 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size, Portrait Mode, 480p/720p/1080p video recording at 30 fps
- Internal Storage: 64/128 GB with unlimited online storage of original quality photos and videos
- SIM: Single Nano-SIM (with eSIM support)
- Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 + LE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac 2×2 MIMO, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1 Gen 1
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner at the back, Google Lens, IP67 dust and water resistance, Front-facing Stereo Speakers
- Colors: Just Black, Black & White
- Battery: 3520 mAh
- Warranty: 2 years
