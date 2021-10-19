Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship smartphones powered by Tensor SoC officially launched

After unveiling the Pixel 6 series smartphones a few weeks ago, Google has now officially launched the latest Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro flagship phones, making them the first devices in the lineup to come powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.

The Pixel 6 features a 6.1-inch Full HD+ AMOLED 90Hz display with 1080 x 2400 pixels screen resolution, offering 441ppi pixel density. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz display with 1440 x 3120 pixels screen resolution which turns out to be 512ppi pixel density.

This time, for the very first time, the Pixel 6 series smartphones come powered by the company’s own Tensor SoC. Google says that it’s 80 percent faster than the Pixel 5, and provides on-device AI for things like faster and more accurate speech recognition as well as image processing.

It is an octa-core processor that comes with two ARM Cortex-X1 cores running at 2.8GHz, two Cortex A76 cores running at 2.25GHz, and four 1.8GHz Cortex A55 efficiency cores.

In the camera department, both the phones come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor that offers an image of 12.5-megapixel. It is coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor on both devices. The Pro variant gets an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support.

On the front side, the Pixel 6 feature an 8-megapixel snapper with an 84-degree field of view while the Pixel 6 Pro comes equipped with an 11.1-megapixel sensor with a 94-degree field of view for group selfies.

Being the flagship devices from Google, both the models come running the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box. As for the battery, the Pixel 6 is powered by a 4,614mAh battery while the Pixel 6 Pro is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. Both of them support 30W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

The Pixel 6 comes in Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, and Sorta Seafoam colors while the Pro model comes in Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, and Cloudy White colors. The pricing of the Google Pixel 6 starts at $599 for the base model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while the Pixel 6 Pro’s pricing starts at $899.

Google Pixel 6 Specifications

6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Google Tensor processor — 2x 2.80GHz Cortex-X1, 2 x 2.25GHz Cortex-A76, 4 x 1.80GHz Cortex-A55

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications

6.7-inch curved pOLED LTPO display with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution, 10Hz-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection CPU: Google Tensor processor — 2x 2.80GHz Cortex-X1, 2 x 2.25GHz Cortex-A76, 4 x 1.80GHz Cortex-A55

Pricing and Availability