Google Pixel Notepad foldable smartphone to cost around $1,400

Google has been working on a foldable smartphone and was rumored to be named Pixel Fold. However, recent reports have revealed that the company may end up calling the device Google Pixel Notepad. Now, there are reports about the phone’s pricing details.

As per the new report, the upcoming Pixel Notepad foldable smartphone may be priced around $1,400 which is quite lower than what major smartphone brands like Samsung charge for its most recent Galaxy Z Fold 3 smartphone.

Although the pricing details come from rumors and leak, it is not yet confirmed. But if Google ends up pricing the device around $1,400 then it will be interesting to see what areas the company is cutting corners for the device given that it may be next to impossible for Google to price its foldable smartphone at this level with top-of-the-line specs.

Samsung managed to bring the prices down for its foldable devices after launching two- or three-generation models in the market and after scaling up the production line. On the other hand, Google is coming up with its first-ever foldable smartphone.

If the recent reports are to be believed, then the Pixel Notepad will have a downgraded camera configuration when compared to the Pixel 6 series. The phone is expected to have a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 sensor from the Pixel 5 series. On the front side, it could have two 8MP sensors — one on the inside and one on the outer screen. The device is expected to come powered by the company’s own Google Tensor chipset which is powering the Pixel 6 series phones.

