Google has introduced Workspace Intelligence, a new AI layer across Google Workspace powered by Gemini. The system is designed to streamline workflows by reducing the need to switch between apps and manually gather information.
What is Workspace Intelligence?
Workspace Intelligence acts as a unified AI system across apps like Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Chat, and Drive.
It focuses on:
- Understanding user intent and ongoing tasks
- Connecting emails, files, chats, and projects
- Reducing context switching between apps
Core capabilities:
- Information gathering across Workspace + web
- Situational awareness using AI reasoning
- Personalization based on writing style and workflow
Key AI Features Across Workspace
Ask Gemini in Chat
- Central AI interface inside Chat
- Create documents, presentations, schedule meetings
- Find files using natural language
Gmail AI Enhancements
- AI Inbox highlights priority emails
- AI Overviews summarize long email threads
- Extracts key actions automatically
Docs, Sheets & Slides Automation
- Docs: Draft writing, image editing, content updates
- Sheets: Create spreadsheets using prompts
- Slides: Generate full presentations with templates
Drive Intelligence
- AI Overviews for files and projects
- “Ask Gemini” inside Drive
- Context-based file organization
Third-Party Integrations
Workspace Intelligence connects with Asana, Jira, and Salesforce. This enables cross-platform workflows within a single AI layer.
Enterprise Security and Privacy
Google emphasizes enterprise-grade safeguards:
- Data not used for ads or external training
- No human review of user content
- Admin-level controls for organizations
- Support for data residency (US, EU, expanding to India)
- Client-side encryption support
Unlike basic AI assistants, Workspace Intelligence:
- Understands relationships between files, emails, and tasks
- Enables agentic workflows (AI completes tasks for you)
- Provides context-aware outputs instead of isolated responses
Availability
- Rolling out across Google Workspace
- Some features (Drive AI, Ask Gemini) already live
- Others (full presentation generation, deeper integrations) coming gradually