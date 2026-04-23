Google has introduced Workspace Intelligence, a new AI layer across Google Workspace powered by Gemini. The system is designed to streamline workflows by reducing the need to switch between apps and manually gather information.

What is Workspace Intelligence?

Workspace Intelligence acts as a unified AI system across apps like Docs, Gmail, Sheets, Slides, Chat, and Drive.

It focuses on:

Understanding user intent and ongoing tasks

Connecting emails, files, chats, and projects

Reducing context switching between apps

Core capabilities:

Information gathering across Workspace + web

Situational awareness using AI reasoning

Personalization based on writing style and workflow

Key AI Features Across Workspace

Ask Gemini in Chat

Central AI interface inside Chat

Create documents, presentations, schedule meetings

Find files using natural language

Gmail AI Enhancements

AI Inbox highlights priority emails

AI Overviews summarize long email threads

Extracts key actions automatically

Docs, Sheets & Slides Automation

Docs: Draft writing, image editing, content updates

Sheets: Create spreadsheets using prompts

Slides: Generate full presentations with templates

Drive Intelligence

AI Overviews for files and projects

“Ask Gemini” inside Drive

Context-based file organization

Third-Party Integrations

Workspace Intelligence connects with Asana, Jira, and Salesforce. This enables cross-platform workflows within a single AI layer.

Enterprise Security and Privacy

Google emphasizes enterprise-grade safeguards:

Data not used for ads or external training

No human review of user content

Admin-level controls for organizations

Support for data residency (US, EU, expanding to India)

Client-side encryption support

Unlike basic AI assistants, Workspace Intelligence:

Understands relationships between files, emails, and tasks

Enables agentic workflows (AI completes tasks for you)

Provides context-aware outputs instead of isolated responses

Availability