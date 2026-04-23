OnePlus India has revealed key specifications of the OnePlus Nord CE6 ahead of its official India launch scheduled for 7th May at 12 PM IST. The device will launch alongside the Nord CE6 Lite, marking the return of the Lite lineup. OnePlus has already launched its upper-end sibling OnePlus Nord 6 at ₹38,999, featuring 9,000 mAh battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 165 Hz AMOLED screen, and more.

The Nord CE6 focuses on a premium visual experience with a 1.5K resolution display, a 144 Hz refresh rate, smooth and responsive UI experience. Colors include Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.

The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core SoC with a Dedicated Touch Reflex chip, 3,200 Hz instant touch sampling rate, designed for fast response gaming and smooth multitasking.

One of the biggest highlights is its battery with a capacity of huge 8,000 mAh (massive for the segment), and support for 80W fast charging and 27W reverse charging. This positions the OnePlus Nord CE6 as a battery-focused performance phone.

Cameras include a 50 MP primary camera with dual-axis OIS, 32 MP selfie camera with autofocus, both supporting 4K video recording (front + rear).

The device will run on OxygenOS 16 (Android 16-based) with features such as Google Gemini Live, Circle to Search, AI editing suite (AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, AI Perfect Shot) and Media tools like built-in Video + Music editor, 4K export support, and Motion Photos in 4K.

The device will come with IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K ratings for extra protection against dust and water, and MIL-STD-810H certification for military grade durability. It will also feature dual stereo speakers with up to 300% volume.

The OnePlus Nord CE6 will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, and offline retail stores once the smartphone is launched on 7th May 2026. Pricing will be revealed at launch.

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