realme India has announced that the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G witnessed strong demand during its launch, recording the highest first-day sales in the ₹12,000 – ₹15,000 segment on Amazon in 2026, according to the company. This indicates growing consumer interest in budget 5G smartphones focused on battery and performance.

The device is powered by 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 560,000+ points and comes with 5,300mm² VC cooling system. This setup is designed to handle daily usage and casual gaming without overheating.

Key standout features include a massive 7,000 mAh battery (claimed to last up to 2 days), AI power-saving features, reverse charging support, and 144 Hz Eye Comfort display. The combination makes it one of the battery-focused phones in its segment. The smartphone is available in up to 14 GB dynamic RAM (6 GB physical + 8 GB virtual RAM) and up to 128 GB storage.

The smartphone runs on realme UI based on Android 16 with AI Features such as AI Eraser 2.0, AI Clear Face, and productivity tools. Other notable features are IP64 dust and splash resistant design with military-grade durability certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, 300% ultra-volume speaker, 5G (SA/NSA) connectivity, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C.

The price for the realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G starts at ₹13,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage variant, ₹14,499 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant, and ₹16,499 for its top-end 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant.

The smartphone will be available starting from 21st April 2026 at 12 PM to 12 AM as part of a special sale (12 hours, noon to midnight) on Amazon.in, and realme.com/in.

The launch offers include a ₹1,500 coupon discount on the top model (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) and ₹1,000 on the base (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage) and mid (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) models.

realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹13,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹14,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹13,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹14,499 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage), ₹16,499 (6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability : 21st April 2026 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in

: 21st April 2026 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in Offers: Up to ₹1,500 coupon discount

Get realme NARZO 100 Lite 5G on realme.com/in