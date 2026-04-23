POCO India has launched the POCO C81X and POCO C81 in India, expanding its budget 4G smartphone lineup with a focus on big displays, large batteries, and updated software.

The POCO C81 series offers large displays with high refresh rates with 6.88-inch HD+ LCD on POCO C81X and 6.9-inch HD+ LCD on POCO C81, both offering a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a brightness of 600 nits (C81X), 800 nits (C81). Additional features include Wet Touch Technology 2.0, TÜV Rheinland eye protection (C81), and a slim 8.2mm design.

Both devices are powered by a 12nm UNISOC T7250 octa-core SoC paired with up to 4 GB RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM) and 64 GB storage (expandable up to 2 TB via microSD card). The POCO C81X packs a 5,200 mAh while the POCO C81 packs a larger 6,300 mAh battery, both supporting 15W fast charging. The battery is rated for 1,000 charge cycles with 80% health retention.

For software and UI, the POCO C81 runs on Android 16 with HyperOS 3 whereas the POCO C81X runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2. AI and system features include Google Gemini integration, Circle to Search, Xiaomi HyperIsland, Interconnectivity features, and more.

For cameras, both offer a 13 MP rear camera (HDR+, Night Mode) and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. The camera supports tools such as AI Sky replacement and Document Mode.

The POCO C81 is priced at ₹10,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model while the POCO C81X is priced at ₹9,999 for its 3 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage model. Both smartphones will be available from 27th April 2026 on Flipkart.com.

POCO C81 & POCO C81X Price In India, Availability, & Offers