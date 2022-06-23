Google’s Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware launched in India in collaboration with the Tata Play

After its Nest lineup of smart speakers, Google has entered the Smart Home Security solutions by launching the Nest Cam (battery) and Nest Aware in collaboration with the Tata Play. The Google Nest Cam (battery) is a rechargeable home security camera that works with your home or small office surveillance. Nest Aware is a paid subscription service you can use with your Nest products to help keep you informed about important events at your home.

Nest Cam shows you live video in 1080p HD, so you can check up on things whenever you want, from anywhere using the Google Home app. The Google Nest Cam runs on a battery allowing you to install it nearly anywhere in your home, not just where there’s a power outlet or existing doorbell wires. The wire-free design makes installation easier. The installation of the solution, aftersales service, and customer care will be provided by Tata Play.

The Google Nest Cam offers advanced features such as Person, Animal, Vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance, and more. Nest Cam uses encrypted video, two-step verification, and enhanced security through your Google Account to help protect your family’s privacy.

“We are pleased to announce that we are collaborating with Tata Play to launch Google Nest Cam (battery) and the Nest Aware services, which will be available in India through their Tata Play Secure+ offering. This is initially being rolled out to all Tata Play subscribers in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur.”, said Google India.

The Google Nest Cam works with the packages offered by Tata Play. The Tata Play Secure+ service will come bundled with the Nest Cam and the annual Nest Aware subscription. The Nest Aware service that is sold with Nest Cam (battery) is priced at a basic plan starting at ₹3,000, and a premium plan starting at ₹5,000 annually. The package includes Familiar Face Detection and a video history of up to 60 days.

The service will be available initially for Tata Play subscribers in 10+ cities including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. The Google Nest Cam (battery) is priced at ₹11,999 and is available on the Tata Play website starting from today itself i.e. 23rd June 2022. The price for the Tata Play Secure+ subscription plan for 1 -4 cameras is ₹3,000 a year, for 5 – 8 cameras is ₹6,000, and for 9 – 12 cameras is ₹9,000.