How to schedule emails in the Mail app on Apple iPhone

Apple recently announced iOS 16 for its Apple iPhone series of smartphones and the newer version of the operating system comes with several new features and enhancements to the built-in applications.

Among tons of new features coming to the OS, one of the features coming to the Mail application is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a later time along with some other features like Remind Later and Unsend Email.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to use the Send Later feature for the Mail application on your Apple iPhone running the latest iOS 16 operating system.

How to use schedule emails using Send Later feature on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Mail application on your Apple iPhone running the iOS 16.

Step 2: When the app opens, start composing a new email by clicking the icon at the bottom-right corner.

Step 3: After writing the email, long-press the send button at the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 4: You will be able to select from the two preset times or select “Send Later” for a custom time to send the email.

Step 5: Once the selection is completed, tap the “Done” button.

That’s it. After you have successfully followed the above-mentioned steps, then you have scheduled the email that you want to send at a later time. You will be able to see all the scheduled emails on the Mail app’s main screen by opening the “Send Later” folder. The company has added that you will need to keep your smartphone connected to the internet to ensure delivery of the emails at the scheduled times.