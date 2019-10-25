How to hide suggested articles in Chrome on your smartphone

Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there right now and is also available across multiple platforms — Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. However, there are some features that are not liked by everyone such as Suggested Articles.

If you are one of those who don’t find that feature useful and clutters the whole interface, here’s something useful for you. You can hide the suggested articles section from Chrome on your smartphone, offering you a cleaner interface.

Disable Article Suggestions in Chrome on iOS

Open the Chrome app on your iPhone or iPad

on your iPhone or iPad Tap on the three horizontal dots at the bottom of the screen

at the bottom of the screen From there, choose Settings in the menu

in the menu Now, turn off the toggle switch for Article Suggestions

After that, make sure to tap on Done at the top right corner

Turn off Suggested Articles in Chrome on Android

Open Chrome app on your smartphone

on your smartphone In the address bar, enter chrome://flags and hit Return/Go

and hit Return/Go Type in #enable-ntp-remote-suggestions into the search bar

Now, tap on the drop-down menu under the Show Server-Side Suggestions

After that, choose Disabled

Finally, click on Relaunch Now to apply the changes

Chrome will now reboot and when it opens up, changes will be in effect. Now, you won’t see those unwanted articles all over the place when you start the Chrome browser.